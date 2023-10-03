Netflix drama nets perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score ahead of S3 premiere

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix's no.1 spot is ever-changing – from the live-action anime adaptation, One Piece, to the wonder of Wes Anderson's season of shorts, including a Roald Dahl special – and I have a strong inkling that it'll be dominated by a brand new entry this week.

That's because this Thursday 5 October is the air date for season 3 of Lupin – the French-language drama that's easily one of my favourite Netflix shows ever – which has scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its air date. Check out the official trailer below and you'll no doubt be able to see why there's so much excitement around the show.

But how can Lupin season 3 net the perfect score when nobody has seen it? Well, some critics have seen it, and at the time of writing there are five reviews up on the site from reputed sources, including the London Evening Standard and The Telegraph. Those top-ranked critics are very impressed, which makes me want to watch the show all the more!

If you've never seen the show before then I implore you to backtrack to the first season, which is only five episodes long, and you'll likely get through those at breakneck speed. That it's spoken French language with on-screen subtitles doesn't distract either – if anything I think it adds a certain je ne sais quoi to the show.

I think that's great to see, too, showing that Netflix delivers on diversity and earning its place among the best streaming services available right now. It's also increasingly rare that Netflix shows last the test of time, with many much-loved shows getting the axe in the company's reputed cancellation rounds. For season 3 of Lupin it's unclear if Netflix is sticking to the five episodes or extending the show.

I won't throw any major spoilers into this piece, all you really need to know is that the show – which stars the acclaimed Omar Sy as Assane Diop, who is inspired by classic 1900s novels about master thief Arsène Lupin – is built around revenge, but not specifically by violence, rather thievery and subterfuge. It's a lot of fun and just the kind of October entertainment I need in my life...