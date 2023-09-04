Nespresso introduces new pod to its Master Origins range - El Salvador

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As you already know, we're huge fans of anything to do with coffee here at T3. The fact you're reading this article suggests to me that you are as well, so hopefully you'll be just as excited as I am about the piece of news I'm about to share.

Out of all the best coffee machines I've used, the Nespresso Vertuo Plus has to be my favourite out of them all so far. Whilst it's a brilliant machine in itself, a big part of my favour towards it is to do with the Nespresso Vertuo pods. Not only is the range enormous, but each capsule use a unique barcode system which dictates the ideal brewing conditions for that coffee. The machine then scans the barcode and automatically adjusts its settings for perfect brewing, meaning no user input is required. Nespresso is also pretty good at making new pods, with their first capsule infused with botanical ingredient only released last month, the Ginseng Delight.

I've kept you waiting long enough, haven't I? Well, it was announced only a few days ago that Nespresso has added to its Master Origins range, introducing the El Salvador capsule as their latest pod. The single origin coffee has been grown at Nespresso Farms located on and near El Salvador’s famous Santa Ana active volcano, and displays sweet, biscuity, fruity jam and cereal notes, with a mild, low bitterness creating the perfect signature cup for coffee connoisseurs.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

El Salvador is compatible with Nespresso’s Vertuo system and pours at 230ml. It is best enjoyed as a Reverso, with a 50ml dash of milk, for an easy to drink, smooth coffee with malted and biscuity notes.

This latest launch joins the Master Origins range, consisting of single origin coffees with distinctive aromatics and profiles, which highlight the impact that farmers’ local processing practices have on the unique taste of each coffee. The beans have been carefully blended and roasted to preserve and enhance the intrinsic aromas the farmers have masterfully created. Each coffee in the range transports consumers to India, Nicaragua, Colombia, Indonesia, Peru, Ethiopia and now El Salvador offering a unique flavour experience. Master Origins El Salvador marks Nespresso’s first sourcing venture into El Salvador and will be introduced into the range globally as a permanent coffee.

The Nespresso Master Origins range (Image credit: Nespresso)

Nespresso’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and transparency is why 85% of the aluminium in its capsules comes from recycled sources. As a responsible business who has been at the forefront of capsule recycling for more than 10 years, Nespresso co-founded Podback (a UK&I capsule recycling service), with Nespresso receiving B CorpTM Certification last year.

El Salvador is available from 31st August 2023 in Nespresso boutiques and online. Each capsule is prices at £0.69 and is available 10 capsule sleeves with an RRP of £6.90 per sleeve.

