MyFitnessPal gets a huge free update for Wear OS watch owners

With the launch of the Google Pixel Watch 2 earlier this week, we were also treated to the launch of Wear OS 4. That's the latest version of the Android-based operating system, and is slowly rolling out to compatible devices.

Now, users of a Wear OS smartwatch are getting a nifty free upgrade. It comes to one of the most popular fitness tracking apps – MyFitnessPal. In a new update, the brand have announced the addition of a Wear OS app.

That will allow users to track their health and fitness from their watch, without having to reach for their paired Android phone. The app will enable users to add foods and calories to their app, as well as tracking their nutrient levels.

Users can even select the three most important nutrients for them and keep them accessible at all times with watch tiles. Plus, easy to read screens show your progress towards different aspects of your health and wellbeing. For example, you can see how much of a particular nutrient you've had in a day, with a rotating bezel that shows your progress.

That's a great addition for users looking to keep track of their health and wellbeing. Being able to make adjustments and take readings from your wrist makes it much easier to track on a day-to-day basis, without having to pick up your phone.

It's not the first app of this kind. MyFitnessPal already have a similar app for Apple Watch users. But this marks the first time it has been made available to the wider smartwatch community.

It should make a massive difference for users who are looking to keep a closer eye on their health data. Users looking to gain access should be able to download the app right away from the Google Play Store.