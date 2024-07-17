My fave VR headset just dropped in price again – this Meta deal will sell out today

Meta's Quest 3's augmented reality kit drops in price again

Meta Quest 3 deal
(Image credit: Meta / Future)
Mike Lowe
By
published

One of the top picks during Amazon's best Prime Day deals is for an AN/VR headset personal favourite – the Meta Quest 3. Amazon had cut the price once already, before the deal seemingly sold out, but now it's back and suddenly the price has dropped even further!

See the Meta Quest 3 deal on Amazon

A double discount is a rarity, but that's thanks to the calendar moving into the tail-end of Amazon's Prime Day. That's also why I suggest you be quick if this deal is of interest – it sold out once, so it'll no doubt sell out again at this even lower price. 

Meta Quest 3: was £479.99now £368.99 on Amazon

Meta Quest 3: was £479.99, now £368.99 on Amazon

Meta's Quest 3 hits the sweet spot of accessible pricing for an AR/VR headset, balanced with lots of great features. It delivers sharp visuals for a great experience, so if you've been curious about the world of augmented reality then this is an amazing entry point. 

View Deal

As always, I use price-checking site CamelCamelCamel to verify record price lows – and can confirm the Quest 3 is now at its lowest-ever asking price. It's dropped from an already decent deal price of £409.99 by even more to an incredible £368.99. That's triple-figures of discount. 

The headset was first reviewed by T3 back in October, and my colleague was impressed, as he wrote in the Meta Quest 3 review. The headset brings "superior virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR)" to the market. Sure, it could do with some more games and apps, but I love what's available – if you find one favourite, for you or the family, that'll mean hours of entertainment. 

This double-discount deal is for the 128GB version of Meta's headset, as the more significant 512GB storage model is way pricier, so I'd avoid that one on a cost basis. So long as you think that'll be ample space for your needs, then this Meta Quest 3 Prime Day deal is a standout option for me. Just be quick, as it won't last for long! 

CATEGORIES
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone too (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech and audio aficionado his beat at T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a tech stone unturned he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸