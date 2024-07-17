My fave VR headset just dropped in price again – this Meta deal will sell out today

One of the top picks during Amazon's best Prime Day deals is for an AN/VR headset personal favourite – the Meta Quest 3. Amazon had cut the price once already, before the deal seemingly sold out, but now it's back and suddenly the price has dropped even further!

See the Meta Quest 3 deal on Amazon

A double discount is a rarity, but that's thanks to the calendar moving into the tail-end of Amazon's Prime Day. That's also why I suggest you be quick if this deal is of interest – it sold out once, so it'll no doubt sell out again at this even lower price.

Meta Quest 3: was £479.99, now £368.99 on Amazon Meta's Quest 3 hits the sweet spot of accessible pricing for an AR/VR headset, balanced with lots of great features. It delivers sharp visuals for a great experience, so if you've been curious about the world of augmented reality then this is an amazing entry point.

As always, I use price-checking site CamelCamelCamel to verify record price lows – and can confirm the Quest 3 is now at its lowest-ever asking price. It's dropped from an already decent deal price of £409.99 by even more to an incredible £368.99. That's triple-figures of discount.

The headset was first reviewed by T3 back in October, and my colleague was impressed, as he wrote in the Meta Quest 3 review. The headset brings "superior virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR)" to the market. Sure, it could do with some more games and apps, but I love what's available – if you find one favourite, for you or the family, that'll mean hours of entertainment.

This double-discount deal is for the 128GB version of Meta's headset, as the more significant 512GB storage model is way pricier, so I'd avoid that one on a cost basis. So long as you think that'll be ample space for your needs, then this Meta Quest 3 Prime Day deal is a standout option for me. Just be quick, as it won't last for long!