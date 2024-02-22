Much-loved sitcom is leaving Netflix – but it's not all bad news

If you like your sitcoms silly then you've come to the right place. Community might just be the silliest show of all time, but it's also one of the smartest. Sadly those looking to get their fill of all six seasons will need to bear down and act fast as it will be leaving Netflix globally on April 1st, and that's no joke.

Community is a one-of-a-kind show. Supposedly about a study group at a low-tier community college, it soon blossoms into much much more than that. No two episodes are the same, we've seen paintball battle royales, a war between pillow and blanket forts and even an air conditioner fight to the death. But then at the same time, there are some brilliantly tender moments dealing with grief, familial rejection and self-identity. There's nothing else like it, but it's always funny. Creator Dan Harmon is as sharp as they come and the gags-per-minute ratio is off the scale.

I won't run through the hundreds of characters here but the central cast consists of Joel McHale, Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Danny Pudi and Jim Rash. All of them are excellent and have gone on to star in other brilliant projects too. As for guest stars, every episode will have someone recognisable, from esteemed character actors to genuine A-listers like Jack Black and John Goodman.

(Image credit: Netflix)

There's a running joke in the series that the show will run for six seasons and a movie. We've had our six seasons, and now it's time for the movie. Yes, the show is leaving Netflix, but Peacock has confirmed that it will be producing the feature film, set around a college reunion.

I've watched the entire series at least three times and I think honestly now until the 1st of April you should give it a good run through while you can. Try the first couple of episodes at least and if it's not your bag fair enough, but I think you'll agree with me that this show is streets ahead of some other sitcoms.