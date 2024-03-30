Move over Eufy — EZVIZ has launched its first solar-powered dual lens video doorbell

QUICK SUMMARY EZVIZ has announced the launch of its EP3X Pro Video Doorbell. It's the brand's first dual lens video doorbell, offering complex detection features, unparalleled vision and easy solar charging. The EZVIZ EP3X Pro video doorbell is now available from Amazon for an RRP of £129.99.

When it comes to the best video doorbells, the range of models out there is endless. However, with big name brands such as Ring and Arlo having recently increased their subscription prices, consumers are beginning to turn to more affordable options.

Last year, eufy released its E340 Video Doorbell. Its two separate cameras made it a seriously impressive device, featuring one camera to look for visitors and one aimed at a lower angle for monitoring packages. It even achieved five stars in our full E340 Video Doorbell review. Whilst other brands have tried to replicate eufy's innovation, it's a design that hasn't really taken off in the same way. Well...until EZVIZ came along.

As of last week, EZVIZ has announced the UK launch of its first dual lens video doorbell, the EP3X Pro. Not only does it offer complex detection features and unparalleled vision, it features an easy solar charging option so no visitor or delivery is ever missed.

As mentioned, the EP3x Pro provides two different viewing options. Its 2K forward-facing lens captures approaching people and the environment with a wide 162° field of view, whilst the 1080p downward-facing lens allows homeowners to check the ground for packages.

It features smart human motion and package detection, meaning it's able to recognise visitors and packages left on the doorstep, but not passing animals or vehicles. Its two-way-talk feature allows a homeowner to hear and speak to any visitors, and its voice changer option also means the homeowner's voice can be disguised for improved privacy and protection.

The EP3x Pro is batter-powered and can be stuck to any front door, but it will run continuously on green power by using the included solar panel. There is also the option to hardwire the doorbell if preferred.

Unlike other video doorbell brands which require a user to purchase an SD card or pay for an expensive storage subscription, the EP3x Pro is embedded with a 32 GB eMMC storage capacity. This allows it to store up to six months of video history based on the recording of 10 minutes of activities every day.

The EP3x Pro has an IP rating of IP65, meaning it can endure even the harshest of weather. In case the doorbell is forcibly removed, a sharp alarm will sound, and a mobile alert will be instantly sent. It also prohibits unauthorised use after theft, thanks to the account binding restriction.

The EZVIZ EP3X Pro video doorbell is available from Amazon for an RRP of £129.99.

