Monument Valley is free on iOS right now, but hurry

Monument Valley is one of our favourite mobile games - it even won Apple's Game of the Year award last year - and now it's free on iOS, but you should hurry to get it before the deal gets taken down.

Monument Valley is one of the best puzzles games out there made by Ustwo and we assume the company has made it free to get you hooked and hope you're going to buy in on the Forgotten Shores expansion.

It usually costs £3.99 to play it on your iPhone or iPad.The game has been free on Android before, through the Amazon Underground store, but this is the time it's been free on iOS.

Puzzling and beautiful

We don't know how long it's going to stay free on iOS - there's no mention from Ustwo just yet so it may be for quite some time, or it could disappear any moment. So if you want to get involved in Monument Valley, now is the time to get it on your iPad or iPhone.

You can download Monument Valley on the Apple App Store now.