Montblanc reveals colourful updates to its earbud and smartwatch offerings

Quick Summary Luxury goods brand, Montblanc, has unveiled stylish new colour options for two of its products. Users will be able to pick up a new look smartwatch or pair of wireless earbuds this month.

Luxury brands are very often specialised in one area. You'll find that their expertise centres around a particular product type, and they tend to stick to their strengths.

Montblanc don't live to that standard, though. Starting out manufacturing luxury pens in the early 1900s, the brand now crafts everything from watches to suitcases.

Today, two of its products have been given a stylish new lick of paint. Those represent two of the more modern pillars of the brand, coming from their smartwatch and wireless earbud offerings, respectively.

Let's start with the Montblanc MTB 03 wireless earbuds. Those are a fantastic choice if you're on the hunt for a luxury audio solution, comfortable design and a balanced sound profile.

Now, users can pick these up in a gorgeous British Green hue. That's a truly sumptuous colour, instantly harking back to the racing Jaguar's of old. It's a dark tone, which really pops in the light to give just a sliver of personality when you need it.

It's not just the colour which is new here, either. The brand has partnered with Mimi Hearing Technologies to give users the option of creating a personalised sound profile.

That allows you to take a hearing test and create a personalised auditory profile. The result? In theory, better sound quality, which is tailor made for your ears.

(Image credit: Montblanc)

Next up, we have the Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch. Now available in a gorgeous Glacier Blue finish, the Summit 3 retains its spot as one of the most luxurious smartwatches in the segment right now.

Inspired by the purity of glaciers, the new hue is subtle and understated. Users will get a gentle hint of colour which is complementary without being overbearing.

Inside, you'll find Wear OS software running the various features and functions of the watch. that means you'll get native access to Google Maps, Google Pay and other software official software from the brand, right on your wrist.

The new models will be available this month in Montblanc boutiques and online.