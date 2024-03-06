Miele has launched its most affordable cordless vacuum, and it comes in 7 colours

QUICK SUMMARY Miele has announced the launch of its new Duoflex HX1 cordless vacuum cleaner. It's available in five models and seven colours, with each one priced between £369 and £499. The range includes the Duoflex HX1, Duoflex HX1 Extra, Duoflex HX1 CarCare, Duoflex HX1 Cat & Dog and Duoflex HX1 TotalCare.

Known for producing a variety of premium appliances, Miele has announced the launch of its new Duoflex HX1 cordless vacuum cleaner. It's available in five models and seven colours, with each one priced between £369 and £499. The Duoflex is Miele’s most affordable cordless vacuum cleaner so far.

Ideal for universal cleaning, the Duoflex HX1 is as powerful as some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners on the market. It combines a colourful and modern design, as well as featuring Miele’s new innovative SpeedLock functionality that enables users to swiftly switch between stick and handheld cleaning for ease of use. It also adapts to its surroundings, detecting the floor type and adjusting its power to suit.

With five models to choose from, there’s a Duoflex to suit all spaces. The range includes the Duoflex HX1 (in three colour variants), Duoflex HX1 Extra, Duoflex HX1 CarCare, Duoflex HX1 Cat & Dog and Duoflex HX1 TotalCare.

Miele Duoflex HX1

(Image credit: Miele)

Available in Terra Red, Nordic Blue or Sunset Yellow, the entry-level Duoflex HX1 has a 210W Digital Efficiency Motor, 55-minute run time on a single charge and Miele’s SpeedLock function.

It also comes with a wall bracket, MultiFloor ElectroBrush and accessory holder with three-piece accessory set.

Buy the Miele Duoflex HX1 for £369

Miele Duoflex HX1 Extra

(Image credit: Miele)

When a little extra help with cleaning is required, the Duoflex HX1 Extra also includes a Universal brush for gentle cleaning on scratch sensitive surfaces and comes in a Brilliant White with Space Grey design.

Buy the Miele Duoflex HX1 Extra for £399

Miele Duoflex HX1 CarCare

(Image credit: Miele)

Ideal for cleaning in hard-to-reach crevices in the car or the home, the Duoflex HX1 CarCare includes an extendable and flexible XL crevice nozzle and comes in a sleek Space Grey finish.

Buy the Miele Duoflex HX1 CarCare for £419

Miele Duoflex HX1 Cat & Dog

(Image credit: Miele)

Pet owners will love the Cat & Dog version of the Duoflex HX1, which comes with an Electro Compact handheld brush to take care of pet hairs on bedding and upholstery, whilst the vacuum itself has a sophisticated Obsidian Black with Space Grey design. The Electro Compact handheld brush also doubles up as the perfect tool for cleaning stairs and other smaller areas, in handheld mode.

Buy the Miele Duoflex HX1 Cat & Dog for £449

Miele Duoflex HX1 TotalCare

(Image credit: Miele)

In an on-trend Rose Gold design, Miele’s Duoflex HX1 also comes as a TotalCare model, which includes the Electro Compact handheld brush, Universal brush, Extendable flexible XL crevice nozzle and Hose extension.

Buy the Miele Duoflex HX1 TotalCare for £499

