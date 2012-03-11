Microsoft to close Windows Mobile Marketplace on May 9th

Microsoft has confirmed that it is to close the ageing Windows Mobile Marketplace later this year with the old Symbian rival to shut down on May 9th

Having launched its latest smartphone centric operating system, Windows Phone 7, back in 2010, Microsoft has announced it will close the now dated Windows Mobile Marketplace later this year.



Having ceased to take app submissions for the ageing platform last May, Microsoft has confirmed that it will now fully draw to a close the old operating system's app outlet.



“Microsoft is discontinuing the Windows Marketplace for Mobile service for Windows Mobile 6.x,” an official statement email by Microsoft to continuing Windows Mobile customers. It added that the closing process will kick of later this year on May 9th.



“Beginning May 9, 2012, the Windows Mobile 6.x Marketplace service will no longer be available,” the official statement added. “Starting on this date, you will no longer be able to browse, buy, or download applications directly on your Windows Mobile 6.x phone using the Windows Mobile 6.x Marketplace application and service.”



Microsoft's Windows Mobile replacing service, Windows Phone 7, has gone from strength to strength in the past year with new handsets from the likes of Samsung, HTC and most notably Nokia helping the OS to prominence.



Via: TechCrunch

