Mega Dell XPS 13 deal: get $400 off in this limited time offer

Here's a tasty deal if you're in the market not just for a new laptop, but for the best laptop in the world: Dell currently has an offer on the awesome Dell XPS 13 where you can save $400 on the full price. That means that instead of paying $1,299.99 you pay just $899.99. There's free shipping, too, to make the deal even sweeter.

Here's how to get your Dell XPS 13 deal.

1. Go to the Dell XPS page on Dell's website.

2. Add the laptop to your cart.

3. Add any extras you might want, such as Office 365 or an external keyboard and mouse.

4. Apply the coupon code DBLTXPS132 in the box marked 'Coupons'.

5. Enjoy your $400 discount!

Note that there is limited supply available and the offer ends on 5 August 2019 at 6am.

The XPS 13 really is a stunning laptop, starting at just 2.67 pounds it's a breeze to use on the move, with a top quality 13.3'' FHD (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge display with almost no bezels and plenty of power under the hood for work and play.

It features an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8550U Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.0 GHz, 4 cores), 8GB of RAM, a 256GB PCIe Solid State Drive and runs Windows 10 Home.

And at this price, there's no need to wait for Black Friday!

Dell XPS 13 | Was $1,299.99 | Now $899.99 | Save $400 at Dell.com

What a deal this is. A massive saving on an awesome laptop which is ideal for home, office or school use. Because it's so compact it's also perfect for travel as it fits nicely on airplane tray tables (and the battery lasts up to 19 hours). Deal ends on 5 August 2019 at 6am.View Deal