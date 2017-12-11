McLaren Senna is a brutal, uncompromising hypercar that bears the name of an F1 legend

McLaren, never one to rest on its laurels, has just created the new Senna hypercar that will push the limits of what we thought possible for road cars.

Named after the late F1 driver, Ayrton Senna, this car has a lot to live up to but from the sound of its specs it may just do that. Also, just look at it.

This new Senna model is packing track level performance despite being road legal - somehow. The McLaren Senna features a mid-mounted V8 4.0-litre twin turbo engine that churns out 789 bhp and 590 lb-ft of torque through the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

However, McLaren isn’t just about raw power, it’s the way that’s delivered through very smart suspension and handling that makes this a car for real drivers.

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

The 1,198kg beauty features a bespoke carbon fibre body as the company’s lightest road car yet - a good start then. The fully adjustable suspension uses an interconnected hydraulic kinetic roll system meaning it adjusts ride height and stiffness to suit the road. Then when you need them a set of Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires and carbon-ceramic brakes should make stopping fast a doddle.

Then there’s that spoiler. This active carbon beast is partnered with a large front splitter and a carbon rear double diffuser to further enhance downforce and handling performance.

Sound is also an area where this car should excel. There’s a roof scoop that feeds air into the engine’s carbon-fiber intake manifold to amplify induction noise. But air movement is also about heat control with a set of gurney flaps alongside the stepped louvers near the rear wing which direct air along the body sides at low-pressure to draw heat from the engine and radiators.

Even inside the car that carbon fibre finish continues around the electro-hydraulic steering rack and button-free wheel. Of course there are bucket seats plus a foldable dash display. You do get smarts like an infotainment system and modes that include Comfort, Sport and Track to adjust the powertrain as you need. Plus there’s Race mode, which is turned on using a roof-mounted button, which lowers ride height and tightens suspension ready for fun.

All this awesomeness isn’t cheap. There will only be 500 hand-made Senna cars built which is probably why one will set you back a whopping £500,000, if you manage to get on the list. Check out the video to see a tease of what you can expect.

Inside the McLaren Technology Centre: T3 tours the high-tech dream factory