Massive Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Go 3 leak reveals renders, specifications and more

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Microsoft will hold a "special" launch event for its latest Surface devices next week, on Thursday 21 September 2023, but two of the products have been leaked in full already.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Laptop Go 3 are expected to launch alongside the new Microsoft Surface Go 4 tablet and renders, specifications and details on the two notebooks have appeared online.

WinFuture claims to have received dealer information on each of the forthcoming laptops and those looking for a major generational design change need look away now. It seems that the manufacturer is looking to boost the tech inside this time around.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: WinFuture) Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 (Image credit: WinFuture) Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 (Image credit: WinFuture) Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 (Image credit: WinFuture) Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 (Image credit: WinFuture) Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 (Image credit: WinFuture) Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 will reportedly improve on its predecessor – the original Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio – with new CPUs, graphics processing from the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series, and a brighter display.

Its 14.4-inch screen will have the same resolution though – 2400 x 1600 – and a 120Hz refresh rate. It'll just be brighter so easier to use in sunlight. It'll again be compatible with Microsoft's own stylus.

Internal processing will be enhanced through the use of Raptor Lake H chips from Intel, it's claimed. And, there will be a boost in RAM with a 64GB model available for the first time.

Graphics up to GeForce RTX 4060 will be available as an option. This will make it a beast for both productivity, but also for a spot of gaming on the side.

It has also been revealed that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will gain a microSD card slot for easier data transfer. It will also get a USB-A port for the first time.

Its battery is quote at running for up to 19 hours.

Pricing will reportedly start at €2,249 (around £1,920) and shipping is said to begin on 3 October 2023.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: WinFuture) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 (Image credit: WinFuture) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 (Image credit: WinFuture) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 (Image credit: WinFuture) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 (Image credit: WinFuture) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 (Image credit: WinFuture) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

The more affordable Surface Laptop Go 3 will have fewer generational changes, although it'll be available with Intel's Alder Lake U series CPUs, so get a power boost over the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2.

The 12.45-inch display will be the same, as will the overall weight and battery.

WinFuture claims that pricing for the latest model will start at €899 and it'll also be available from October.

We'll bring you more when Microsoft launches each of the devices on 21 September.