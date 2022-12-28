Marloe’s new Coniston Automatic collection is remarkably good value

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Independent British watchmaker Marloe has announced a new range of self-winding timepieces called the Coniston Automatic.

Named after the water speed record venue of Coniston Water in the English Lake District, the collection is made up of four pieces, all available for pre-order now. The first is the CN7, named after the Bluebird Proteus CN7, a gas turbine-powered car that earned Donald Campbell the World Land Speed Record in 1964.

Featuring a blue dial reminiscent of the Campbell family’s Bluebird cars and boats, the Coniston Auto CN7 has a 41mm case diameter and is 11.1mm deep with a 20mm strap. It features a dual-texture stainless steel case with sapphire crystal, the brand’s trademark multi-layer dial and luminous hands.

(Image credit: Marloe Watch Company)

Waterproof to 10 ATM, or about 100 metres, all members of the new Coniston Auto family are powered by a Japanese-made Miyota 8N24 automatic mechanical movement with 21 jewels and 40-plus hours of power reserve. The CN7 is available with a range of straps made from leather, steel and fabric.

Next up is the K4, named after the hydroplane that earned Sir Malcolm Campbell, father of Donald, his 141.74mph water speed record of 1939. This watch has the same specifications and general design as the CN7, but features a black bezel and the same selection of 12 straps to pick from.

Alongside these is the Coniston Auto Trackday, which is a nod to the Campbell family’s track racing days, and specifically the period when Sir Malcolm won the 1927 and 1928 Grand Prix de Boulogne. As with the rest of the collection, this watch was designed in collaboration with the Campbell Family Heritage Trust.

The Trackday is offered with 11 strap options, including an eye-catching orange that matches detailing on the dial of the same colour. The multi-layer dial also features pale steel blue and cream colourways, and has the same open back as the rest of the family, showing off the automatic movement within.

(Image credit: Marloe Watch Company)

Lastly there’s the Coniston Auto Black Edition. As the name suggests, this is a model of Marloe watch with a black dial and bezel, punctuated with yellow and cream details, and a set of straps that compliment the watch’s darker colourway. In this case, 10 strap options are available.

Every model of Marloe Coniston Auto is available to pre-order now, and customers can choose which serial number they would like, subject to availability. All four examples are priced at £329 as part of a pre-order offer. The price increases to £349 on 1 January, and shipping begins in early January, the company says.