Marloe unveils Solent Timer nautical watches in four vibrant colours

British watch designer, Marloe Watch Company has just unveiled the new Solent Timer. Expanding its ever-popular Solent timepiece, the new Solent Timer draws inspiration from nautical and maritime aesthetics, and is available in three bold colourways and one special edition model.

Marloe’s Solent collection is inspired by a lesser-known sailor, Alec Rose who raced single-handedly across the Atlantic in 1964 before sailing around the world. His story inspired the creation of the Solent line and is portrayed in different ways across the designs and names of the new Solent Timer watches, including the Cardinal, Rescue, Oceanic and special model, the Black Edition.

The new Solent Timer still has the same nautical-themed icons and features from the original Solent timepiece. Building upon the Solent’s single-crown design, the Solent Timer has been upgraded to two symmetrical screw-down crowns. In addition, the new watches have been given new colourways, dial and case designs but they still retain the Miyota 9039 movement. One of the finest Japanese Made movements, the new watches mechanism beats at 28,800bph for the highest accuracy and a smooth second hand sweeping.

All four watches have a 42mm case and have a 12mm thickness with a 22mm strap width. In addition to the new crowns, the Solent Timer has been given additional coatings and a fully polished finish to suppress reflections. On the dial, the hours are displayed by different sized bubbles and the hands have a polished needle point opening up to a thicker stalk which has been upgraded with a luminous compound for better visibility in the dark. An internal chapter ring on the dial is also adorned with a lume bubble that sits at 12 o’clock.

What makes the new Solent Timer watches standout are the new bold colourways. The Cardinal has a striking yellow and black design, with the yellow decorating the strap, hour bubbles and rotating chapter ring. The matte black dial is surrounded by a brushed black-nickel metallic ring and decorated with a white minute track for more contrast. Another nod to maritime, the Cardinal has been named after and inspired by the buoys found around the British coasts.

Image 1 of 2 L: Cardinal / C: Oceanic / R: Rescue (Image credit: Marloe) Marloe Solent Timer Black Edition (Image credit: Marloe)

Another brightly coloured version of the new Solent Timer is the Rescue watch. A nod to the international colour of emergency, the Rescue is bright orange and has a central section of white and off-white stripes, reminiscent of emergency services. Orange and white are the main colours of the Rescue, but it also features deep blue printed minute marks for contrast.

The Oceanic is a dark marine blue with a matte blue dial and textural patterns on the watch face. In celebration of the depths of the ocean, the Oceanic features white second hand accents, hour bubbles, numerals and chapter ring. The special edition of the Solent Timer, the Black Edition, steps away from the bold and the bright with its dark black colouring.

The new Solent Timer models are available on the Marloe Watch Company website and cost £399 each.