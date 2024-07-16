Love photography? Sony vlogging camera is at 2024's lowest price for a limited time

We're now well and truly into the swing of Amazon Prime Day 2024, and if you're looking for a fantastic vlogging camera then Sony's Alpha ZV-E10L is a brilliant choice – especially as it's now available for £170 less than the recommended asking price!

View the Sony Alpha ZV-E10L deal here

It really does tick all the boxes in terms of capturing video (and photos): there's a large 24.2-megapixel sensor here (APS-C type, meaning it's large scale for great quality) for 4K video at up to 30 frames per second, as well a touch-capable swivel screen for getting the perfect framing.

Sony Alpha ZV-E10L: was £769, now £599 at Amazon The ZV-E10L comes with a host of features to make your vlogging the best it can be – and it's great at capturing still photos too. It works with more than 60 Sony lenses, giving you plenty of versatility above and beyond the 16-50mm lens that comes included, so you can let your creativity grown and run wild.

The Sony Alpha ZV-E10 has been earning plenty of plaudits since it launched, and you'll notice it's made it into our best compact cameras list: there we described it as perfect for video projects and very user-friendly in terms of its operation.

Some of the features to look out for are Background Defocus (for transitioning between sharp and blurred backgrounds), and a Product Showcase setting (for shifting the focus from subjects to objects, automatically).

As this is a high-end Sony camera, you know that the video, image, and audio capture capabilities are going to be top-notch. It's also lightweight, stylishly designed, and easy to take around with you on your travels.

As part of Prime Day 2024, you can now get this excellent vlogging camera for £599 rather than £769 – that's a discount of 22%, giving you an even more compelling reason to upgrade your camera setup. Or maybe you're just starting out in the world of social media, in which case this could be an ideal investment.