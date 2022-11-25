Looking for a Black Friday coffee machine deal? These top brands are going cheap

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rest assured every year some of the best Black Friday deals revolve around the humble coffee maker. However, this year the range of models includes some of the hottest models currently available, and from the best brands too. We've already found a prime selection from the likes of DeLonghi, Breville and L'Or, but more are emerging by the hour.

While coffee machines are frequently discounted anyway, the benefit of Black Friday deals is that prices can be slashed even further, with big name brands including Nespresso, Lavazza, Sage and De'Longhi appearing with reductions of up to 65%.

Here's a few to get the ball rolling...

(opens in new tab) Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine was £525 now £472 (opens in new tab)

An all in one espresso machine with integrated grinder to go from beans to espresso in under one minute, all without the hassle. There's dose control grinding, optimal water pressure, digital temperature control and microfoam milk texturing. All from a machine that is great to look and and works fast, efficiently and quietly too. What's not to like?

(opens in new tab) Breville One-Touch Coffee House was £339 now £169 (opens in new tab)



Get Barista-style coffee the easy way with Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse II VCF148 Coffee Machine. It can make single or double shot espressos and delivers lattes and cappuccinos too. There's an illuminated progress bar, which lets you know when the machine is up to temperature and when your drink is ready. There's flavour choice too as you can choose between your favourite brand of ground coffee and ESE pods because the machine can take both. Automatic milk frothing also features.

(opens in new tab) Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy Espresso Coffee Machine was £299 now £109 (opens in new tab) This awesome little machine works like a one-touch Barista with the ability to tweak and fine-tune your brews to suit. There's Alexa built in, it works with Modo Mio capsules and there's the ability to pull it all together using voice control to make your next coffee. The capsule drawer holds up to 10 too, so there's very little effort involved in making your favourite brew.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus XN903140 Coffee Machine was £199 now £89 (opens in new tab)

Get great coffee the easy way with this Nespresso Vertuo capsule compatible machine. There are a range of cup sizes, one-touch operation and a quick and easy brewing time. It heats up in around 40 seconds, while the machine is energy efficient too. Call upon the services of a Nespresso milk frother if you want to add a touch of creamy milk to proceedings.