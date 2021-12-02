Long-lasting GoPro Enduro battery is here, just in time for your winter adventures

Good news for your winter adventure plans: the GoPro Enduro is now available to buy. This battery is designed to extend recording times in all conditions, with a special focus on drastically improving cold weather performance. It's designed for use with the GoPro HERO 10 Black and HERO 9 Black – the newest and best GoPros in the range right now – and would make a great, practical Christmas gift for anyone with one of those cams.

One of the things we flagged up in our GoPro HERO 10 Black review is that the battery was starting to show the strain as a result of all the performance and feature upgrades, with the camera overheating, causing the battery to cut out several times while recording. In October, GoPro issued a firmware update that aimed to address that issue, but the Enduro battery could offer a different solution. It it performs as advertised (we'll test one out as soon as we can), this could be the upgrade that brings the battery life up in line with the H10's incredible capabilities elsewhere.

Buy the Enduro battery from GoPro (GBP £24.99 / USD $24.99),

The Enduro looks like it could be a real snowsports saviour. GoPro states that at a battery temperature of 14F / -10C, the Enduro battery will be able to record on average, 56 minutes of video at 5.3K60, 50 minutes of 4K120 video, 76 minutes of 4K60 video and 115 minutes of 1080p30 video. And note that's the battery temperature, not the temperature outside. It's also designed to juice up 13% faster than a standard GoPro battery.

If you're staying in warmer climes, the Enduro will deliver an even bigger battery life boost. At a temperature of 77F / 25C, the Enduro battery should deliver the following on a single charge:

60 minutes of 5.3K60 video (28% more than the standard battery)

51 minutes of 4K120 video (40% improvement)

71 minutes of 4K60 video (13% improvement)

120 minutes of 1080p30 video

The Enduro battery is available to buy now from the GoPro website. The list price is GBP £24.99 / USD $24.99, but if you're a GoPro Subscriber you can knock 20% off that. If you're visiting from Australia, you won't be able to buy the Enduro battery yet due to shipping regulations. However, GoPro is working to get it to local retailers, so hopefully you'll see it in stores from early 2022.