Linksys Velop Pro 7 offers more than just a fast connection

The Linksys Velop Pro 7 is about more than speed. According to the company, this is about making your Wi-Fi router faster to set up and easier to forget about after that. So while this is the first Wi-Fi 7 device in the range, it’s not the only selling point.

Wireless routers have traditionally been difficult to install and by comparison the Velop range are some of the easiest. The new Velop Pro 7 though is claimed to reduce that time by up to 66%, going from boxed to connected in under 10 minutes. Linksys are aiming to eventually make its routers plug-and-play straight from the box and do away with a mobile app completely.

The Linksys app will give you a visual representation of your nodes, allowing you to better connect them together and identify any issues. For those problems you can’t solve, the new cognitive support system allows you to grant the support team access to your network for a limited period of time and solve the problem remotely.

Linksys is keen to point out that it’s not bringing AI into its devices. Instead, the cognitive system is about making systems easier and faster by identifying what users want to do with their networks.

The mobile app also lets you set parental controls – pausing internet access to certain devices or blocking specific websites. You can generate multiple SSIDs, allowing you to keep devices separate and even provide simple guest access without opening up your full network to visitors.

Average internet speeds are falling way behind what wireless routers can handle, and so the Velop Pro 7 hasn’t seen an increase in WAN speeds, but it’s 2.5Gb port is more than any UK providers currently offer. A faster Velop model is expected next year though, with faster inputs.

Wi-Fi 7 does mean faster speeds in the home though. Like Wi-Fi 6E, this is a tri-band offering, with 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz channels available, which means more bandwidth and room for up to 200 devices. It even offers Bluetooth connectivity.

Like the Linksys Velop Pro 6E , it uses the new droplet design, and the nodes use internal aerials that have been redesigned to offer more range and better connection. As with previous models, you can buy the Velop Pro 7 as individual nodes, in a two-pack or a three-pack. Though a two pack should be more than enough for even larger homes.

Prices start from £399.99 / $399.99 for the 1-node pack, £749.99 / $749.99 for the 2-node pack and £999.99 / $999.99 for the three-node pack. These are available to buy in the US from today and in the UK from mid-November.