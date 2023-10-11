Limited-edition Seiko Prospex ‘Save the Ocean’ is inspired by glacier ice

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Seiko has announced a new addition to its Prospex dive watch collection, with a dial inspired by glacier ice.

Called the Arctic Ocean Save the Ocean GMT, the watch marks a collaboration between the Japanese watchmaker and the PADI Awareness Foundation’s Marine Debris Program, to which a proportion of proceeds from the watch will be given.

Limited to 1,500 pieces worldwide and available in November, the watch features a striking white dial designed to look like the icy surface of a glacier, while the cool theme continues with the ‘Arctic Blue’ GMT hour hand and ‘GMT’ inscription.

The watch has a 42mm stainless steel case, with a screw-down and unguarded crown offset to the four o’clock position. Other diving features include a rotating stainless steel bezel with a black Japanese ceramic insert, and 200 metres of water resistance. The dial is protected by a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating on the inner surface.

(Image credit: Seiko)

Inside, the timepiece is powered by a 6R54 calibre automatic movement with manual winding. It has 24 jewels, an impressive 73 hours of power reserve and promises an accuracy of -15 / +25 seconds per day. This is the first Seiko movement to have both a GMT movement and three days of power reserve.

Being a GMT, this watch has a second hour hand that sweeps around the dial once every 24 hours. Use this in conjunction with the 24-hour markings around the outer edge of the dial, and you have a simple way of keeping track of a second time zone. Ideally you’d set this to GMT and leave it there, but you could set the hand differently, depending on whichever secondary time zone you need – handy for frequent flyers who want to keep an eye on the time at home.

Being a diving watch, the Prospex Arctic Ocean has Lumibrite on the hands, indexes and bezel to provide nighttime illumination.

Priced at £1,600 and supplied with a stainless steel strap with three-fold clasp and extender, the Seiko Prospex ‘Arctic Ocean’ – Save the Ocean GMT will be available to order from November, exclusively though select boutiques and stores worldwide.