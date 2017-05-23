LG X Venture is the tough phone Samsung's Galaxy S8 Active wants to be

LG X Venture, remember the name if you’re in the market for a tough phone that also looks good as a day to day handset. That’s exactly what LG is going for with its X Venutre which has been announced ahead of the expected S8 Active from Samsung.

While LG may have got in there first with its X Venture tough smartphone, will it beat the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active for specs? For now we can see what one of those handsets has to offer at least, as LG has revealed all.

The LG X Venture is a full smartphone but also super tough with IP68 rating for water, where it can be submerged for 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 metres. That rating extends to dust too meaning it’ll take a beating on the beach in and out of the water.

The X Venture also features three physical buttons for guaranteed control even when your digits are freezing numb in the cold. Putting gloves on won’t be an issue either as the phone has Glove Mode that makes the screen super sensitive to detect touch even from gloved hands.

Despite being tough the LG X Venture also features smartphone level specs including a 5.2-inch 1080p Full HD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage plus microSD expansion to 2TB.

There’s a 16-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel snapper in the front for selfies. The X Venture also crams in an adventure friendly 4,100mAh battery and Android 7.0 for maximum efficiency.

The LG X Venture will be released first in the US, today, with Europe Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America to follow. AT&T says it will stock the phone exclusively in the US for $11 per month - making it very affordable. What that translates to in the UK remains to be seen.