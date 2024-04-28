LG TVs just added a great free streaming upgrade – do you even need Netflix now?

When it comes to the best OLED TVs, LG is always high up the list. But not content with only providing the best panels you can set your eyes on, LG has just revealed a great free streaming update that means you can also wrap your retinas around some of the best streaming shows and movies too.

In the UK (and much of Europe), LG just expanded its LG Channels line-up. And before you shrug it off and rubbish it for being lesser than the best streaming services available today, if you're not paying for, say, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, you're going to really like this latest zero-cost update.

Owners of LG TVs made from 2016 and later will benefit from the new LG 1 streaming channel. It's ad-supported, so you'll have to endure various breaks, but that seems part and parcel of any service that's completely free (or not, indeed, as even Amazon added ads to its Prime Video service).

Among the LG 1 content, however, are shows from Sony Pictures' Sony One channels, including Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul. Both are stand-out 5-star shows and you can watch the whole lot for free on any current LG TV in the company's range (so long as it's been made within the last 8 years anyway).

(Image credit: LG)

There's plenty more besides, so whether you're a Breaking Bad fan or not, the addition of movies from Sony Pictures' channels will also appeal, with the likes of Step Brothers, Jerry Maguire, Men In Black, and Jerry Maguire all available. On the comedy front there's the whole Seinfeld series too.

In the UK we're also privy to a Lionsgate partnership, meaning shows such as Wong & Winchester, Paul T. Goldman, Nashville, and Boss are also available. Nothing there to appeal? Perhaps you're into sport, in which case the FIFA+ channel might be right up your street.

LG Channels isn't a new idea, it's long been available via the LG Magic Remote or on compatible LG TV home-screens. It's just that now, thanks to this update, you'll be able to access even more and even better shows without the need to sign-up to additional services.

Just another reason that LG makes some of the best TVs that money can buy. And if you don't own one then the OLED G4, available in 55-, 65-, 77- and 84-inch sizes, as shown in the shopping widget below, is a stunning classic OLED TV that's well worth considering.