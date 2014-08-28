LG shows off new high-spec G Watch R

IFA's going to be chock full of smartwatches, but we reckon LG's snagged itself a good chance of taking home the crown...

LG's G Watch only landed back in June but the firm's already launching its next wearable, the G Watch R.

Due to be fully unveiled at this year's IFA tradeshow, LG's new timepiece is the world's first smartwatch that features a full circle plastic-OLED display that makes use of 100% of the screen's real estate.

LG reckons its 1.3-in P-OLED display produces 'stunning image clarity' even outdoors, and boasts impressive clarity from all viewing angles.

Computing heft is provided by a beefy 1.2GHz Snapdragon 400 processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a hefty 410mAh li-ion battery.

These are impressive specs for a smartwatch, trumping the internals of Samsung's Gear S, also revealed today.

The G Watch R piggybacks on Google's Android Wear OS, giving it full access to the Google Play Store's raft of wearable-friendly apps.

It's also a sturdy fella, touting an ingress protection of IP67 meaning it'll trundle along at a one-metre water depth for up to 30 minutes at a time.

LG says it's tried hard to make sure its new ticker looks stylish, promising 'an air of modern prestige.'

"What we've noticed in the year of the wearable is that this is a category that can't be compared to smartphones and tablets," says Dr Jong-seok Park, LG's CEO.

"Wearables are also accessories and consumers will want more than one to choose from. So we wanted to complement the modern design of the original G Watch with the classic look of the G Watch R."

The South Korean company says the G Watch R will be available in 'key markets' started in early Q4 this year. Prices and avalaibility will be announced locally at a later date.