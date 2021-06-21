LG C1 series OLED TV Prime Day deal: Save $303 on the 55-inch model right now

While all eyes are on the budget TV models, there are some big savings to be had on more premium displays that are well worth a look. One of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen so far is on the LG OLED55C1PUB, its 55-inch C1 series model. Right now, there’s 17% off the list price of $1,799, taking it down to just $1,496.99.

A 17% saving might sound small compared to some of those available on the budget models, $303 off is a decent discount. That’s enough to add on a soundbar or a good portion of a new Xbox or PS5 – when you can find one.

If you’re after something bigger than a 55-inch screen, you can also save 16% on the 65-inch version – now $2096 – or get 8% off the massive 77-inch model. Unfortunately, there is no saving to be had on the 83-inch model right now.

The LG C1 received our Platinum Award with five stars back in April for good reason. This is one of the best all-round OLED TVs LG has ever made and is one of the best gaming TVs on the market, thanks to its 4K 120Hz support and four full 2.1 HDMI ports. There’s also a Game Optimizer menu, which allows you to quickly tweak the settings.

For TV and movies, the C1 delivers a breath-taking performance, with a range of key picture presets to suit your preferences. There’s also Dolby Vision HDR support for HDR10 and HLG.

While the LG G1 holds the claim for the very best performance, the C1 delivers for its price and with the current savings on offer for Prime Day, it’s well worth a buy.