This incredible LG BX OLED TV Prime Day deal is PERFECT for PS5 fans

The LG BX OLED TV will be one of this year's hit TVs following its launch just a few weeks ago, because it brings the rich image quality of OLED and future-proofed technology at a lower price than most OLED TVs. And now this Amazon Prime Day deal makes it even cheaper!

• Buy the LG OLED55BX 55-inch 4K OLED TV for £1,299 now £1,199 at Amazon

OLED TVs are so popular because they can do amazing things with HDR – every pixel emits its own light, meaning they can control their light level perfect, so you can have bright highlights and vibrant colours right next dark areas, with subtle detail among the different black tones. Regular LED TVs can't replicate this, so OLED TVs have a uniquely rich and realistic look to them – this makes them massively desirable, but also more expensive than LED TVs.

The LG BX brings this price down, by including a panel that's a little less bright than the LG CX, which is LG's next model up in the range. It also has slightly less advanced image processing, though only the hardcore cinephiles will notice that.

• Meet more of the best Prime Day TV deals

• See the best TVs of all kinds

• Check out the best TVs under £1000

Everywhere else, though, this might as well be a flagship TV. It's smart TV platform is one of the most comprehensive and easy to use in the world, and its connectivity is basically as good as TVs get right now, meaning it's future-proofed for whatever will come in the next few years.

That's especially great for those jumping on the next-gen console bandwagon. Every single HDMI port on the LG BX supports two key features of the PS5 and Xbox Series X: Variable Refresh Rate and 4K at 120fps. This is easily one of the best gaming TVs, especially at this price.

• PS5 pre-orders: don't miss out

• Xbox Series X pre-orders: catch new stock when it arrives