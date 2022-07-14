10 last minute Amazon Prime Day deals you can still shop today

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) 2022 sale is over for another year. Over the past two days (Tuesday 12th - Wednesday 13th July), Prime members had access to hundreds of deals and discounts on a range of products at Amazon, from smart speakers to vacuum cleaners, headphones to air conditioners.

While there are rumours floating around that there could be another Prime Day event later in 2022, there’s still time for you to treat yourself to some last minute deals from the sale that’s just ended.

Shop last minute Prime Day deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Right now at Amazon, you can still find amazingly low prices on a range of popular products. TVs, laptops and tablets were big in the Prime Day sale, and while there aren’t as many discounted models now, you can still find money-saving deals on tech from Samsung, Acer, Apple and Lenovo.

Post Prime Day, there are also still lots of kitchen appliances and beauty tech available at cheap prices, including air fryers, vacuum cleaners, kettles, toasters, hair dryers, shavers and electric toothbrushes.

It’s worth mentioning that there are some products that were big in the Prime Day sale that are no longer up for grabs. Most noticeably, Amazon devices like Fire, Echo and Kindle hit their lowest ever prices over the past couple of days. Due to their popularity, you won’t be able to find these prices until a later sales event, like Black Friday.

If you missed the Prime Day sale, here are our top 10 last minute deals you can still buy today.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 50-inch & 55-inch QN90A Neo QLED TVs: was £1,199, now £595 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV is half price in this post Prime Day deal. This is the best TV deal we’ve seen in a long time, saving shoppers hundreds of pounds on this popular Samsung QLED TV. Both the 50-inch and 55-inch versions are still available and you can save £604 on the 50-inch and £700 on the 55-inch.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5: was £699, now £549.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Most laptop deals from the Prime Day sale have ended but you can still get £150 off on the Acer Aspire 5. This 15.6-inch laptop is packed full of features, storage and ports, and has a great long lasting battery life. This laptop is also an Amazon Exclusive so we hope to see bigger deals on it in the future. See our Acer Aspire 5 review (opens in new tab) for more details.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was £219, now £166 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 24% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at Amazon. This Android tablet is a great budget option that’s made for multitasking. It tackles tasks like streaming, video calling, gaming, editing and more. It has up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and comes with Samsung TV Plus.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: was £239, now £179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Earbuds were some of the most popular items on sale this Prime Day. Apple rarely has discounts on their products but its range of AirPods are still on offer like this 25% off the Apple AirPods Pro. Now just £179, this is the lowest price the AirPods have ever been and they come with a MagSafe charging case.

(opens in new tab) Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (IZ201UK): was £349, now £229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Both in the 2021 and 2022 Prime Day sales, Shark vacuums were extremely popular and you can still get 35% off the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (IZ201UK). This vacuum cleaner uses the DuoClean floorhead to easily clean different floor types and easily gets into hard-to-reach areas. Comes with dusting brush, crevice and upholstery tool attachments.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £229.99, now £179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for a new air fryer, you can still get £50.99 off the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer at Amazon. This air fryer offers 6 cooking functions including air fryer, crisp, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate for versatile cooking. The 9.5 litre capacity has 2 independent cooking zones so you can cook different foods at different heats and both will be ready at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Arlo Essential Spotlight Outdoor Security Camera: was £129.99, now £74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 42% off the Arlo Essential Spotlight Outdoor Security Camera in this smart home deal. This indoor and outdoor home security camera has brilliant colour night vision and offers 2-way audio so you can hear and speak to visitors while you’re away. This purchase comes with a 90-day free trial to the Arlo Secure Plan for extra security features and customisation.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack: was £94.99, now £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Smart bulbs are the newest smart home craze and Philips Hue is the most reliable manufacturer on the market. The Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack is still 47% off at Amazon, and offers 16 million light colours to set the mood and brighten up your rooms. These bulbs are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Homekit for easy hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was £49.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Streaming sticks were incredibly popular in this year’s Prime Day sale. A cheap alternative to a Fire TV Stick is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K which is 40% off right now at Amazon. This voice remote and TV stick streams content in brilliant 4K resolution and has access to popular streaming apps and the Roku channel.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Smart 7 Electric Toothbrush: was £219.99, now £74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This electric toothbrush deal sees the Oral-B Smart 7 drop to £74.99, saving shoppers £145. The Oral-B Smart 7 has smart pressure sensors that guide you on how to best brush your teeth and gums, and has 5 brushing modes including whitening, gum care and sensitivity. This set comes with the toothbrush, 3 replacement heads and a travel case.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK