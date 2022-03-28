Laptop deal sees the ASUS Chromebook fall to cheapest ever price at Amazon

The cost of living price rises really hit this month and it’s been hard on all of us, especially if your products and essentials are on their last legs and need replacing. We’ve been on the lookout for the best laptop deals and we’ve found a great discount on the ASUS Chromebook C523.

The ASUS Chromebook C523 has been marked down from £279.99 to £189.99, saving shoppers £90 (32%) on this premium laptop. This is the cheapest price the ASUS Chromebook C523 has ever been so if you need a new laptop, this is definitely a strong model and price cut to consider.

ASUS is an extremely popular computing brand that designs and manufactures laptops and PCs that are super affordable and built to last. 

The ASUS Chromebook C523 is one of the best Chromebooks you can buy and specifically, one of the best student Chromebooks on the market. It comes with an impressively large 15.6-inch screen and is a great option if you’re on a tight budget.

ASUS 15.6" Chromebook C523NA: was £279.99, now £189.99 at Amazon

The ASUS Chromebook C523 is the best budget Chromebook that’s just been given an even more affordable price cut. Its 15.6-inch display is large, spacious and high definition, ideal for editing, video calling and streaming. Overall, it’s a strong machine that looks good and gets the job done.

Why you should buy the ASUS Chromebook C523

If you’re looking for a new laptop and want to keep the costs down, the ASUS Chromebook C523 is an amazing model to choose. While it can be a little basic in terms of specs, it’s still an impressive laptop that does everything you need it to without costing a fortune.

The most impressive part of the ASUS Chromebook C523 is the 15.6-inch screen which is ideal for streaming, editing and studying. It uses Google’s ChromeOS and Intel Dual-Core Celeron processor so it’s super speedy. It also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This might not sound like a lot but as Chromebooks are designed for the cloud, you don’t need loads of local storage.

The ASUS Chromebook C523 comes in matte grey and with an equipped keyboard, trackpad and tons of ports and plug-ins. If you’re still unsure if this laptop is right for you, check out our ‘Should I buy the ASUS Chromebook C523?’ guide for more information.

This laptop deal comes without the touchscreen option, but you can find the ASUS Chromebook C523 with touchscreen at Amazon. The ASUS Chromebook C523 touchscreen version is currently £50 off, taking it down to £249.99 which is still extremely affordable.

