Kit out your home office with these Black Friday deals

During the Black Friday sales, you can find all sorts of deals on exciting and innovative tech, but sometimes you're better off searching for things you actually really need that will have a genuine day-to-day impact.

New home office kit may not be as exciting as say, a new projector or a VR headset, but it will make a huge difference to how comfortably and efficiently you get work done. The better the desk, the better the day!

This year, some of the best Black Friday deals are on keyboards, mice, monitors and headsets. To save you the trouble, I've handpicked a few of the most worthwhile.

Black Friday keyboard deals

(opens in new tab) Logitech MX Keys Mini: was £109.99, now £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 32% off the Logitech MX Keys Mini wireless keyboard, you can use it with Mac, Windows, iOS and Android. Small, compact and stylish - it'll look great on your desk and it's small enough to carry around with you.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackWidow V3: was £139.99, now £89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get £50 off the Razer BlackWidow V3, a mechanical gaming keyboard with RGB Chroma lighting, a multifunction digital roller and media key as well as an included wrist rest.

(opens in new tab) Logitech K380: was £44.99, now £25.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

What was already quite a cheap keyboard has been made even cheaper for Black Friday, the Logitech K380 costs 42% less in this deal. What's really great about it is that you can wirelessly connect to multiple devices at once and quickly switch between at the press of a button.

Black Friday mouse deals

(opens in new tab) Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse: was £84.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With a whopping 65% discount, this is the best price yet for the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse. It features 7 buttons, hyper-fast scrolling and fast micro-USB charging.

(opens in new tab) Razer Orochi V2: was £69.99, now £25.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Razer Orochi V2 is 64% cheaper than usual today, taking it down to £25.49 - its best price yet. A wireless mouse with 950 hours of battery life, it has 2 different ways to connect, a lightweight design and a Razer 5G optical sensor.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Aerox 3: was £99.99, now £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 has dropped to its best-ever price at Amazon, now less than £50. A super lightweight wireless rodent weighing only 66g, it'll feel effortless to use and has a 200-hour battery life so you'll rarely need to worry about plugging it in.

Black Friday monitor deals

(opens in new tab) Huawei MateView: was £599.99, now £399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 33% off the Huawei MateView at Amazon today. This 28.2-inch 4K monitor is about as stylish as they get and will easily fit in with any minimalist, modern home decor.

(opens in new tab) Samsung C24F390FHR: was £149.99, now £99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You've never been able to buy the Samsung C24F390FHR this cheap before. It's a 24-inch curved desktop monitor with Full HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, with both HDMI and VGA connectivity.

(opens in new tab) Philips Gaming 279M1RV: was £759.99, now £489 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £271 on the Philips Gaming 279M1RV 27-inch, 4K monitor. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, speakers built-in and a height-adjustable stand.

Black Friday headset deals

(opens in new tab) Logitech Zone 750 Wired Over-Ear Headset: was £129.99, now £74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 42% on the Logitech Zone 750 Wired Over-Ear Headset. Ideal for getting work done, it has a noise-cancelling microphone and connects using a USB-C or USB-A adapter.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset: was £174.99, now £104.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset has never been this cheap before. One of T3's long-time favourite headsets, it has had its price slashed by a huge 40% in this Black Friday deal at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) JLab JBuds Work Wireless Headset: was £79.99 , now £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a really good deal - the price of this wireless headset has been cut in half for Black Friday. You connect to it using Bluetooth and you can hook it up to multiple devices at once, plus the battery lasts an impressive 60 hours.

Little extras to buy on Black Friday

(opens in new tab) Tecknet L G101 Mouse Mat: was £6.99 , now £2.87 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This large mousemat has been discounted by 59% for Black Friday. It has a non-slip rubber base and will work with both laser and optical mice.

(opens in new tab) 6-in-1 Multi USB Charger Cable: was £9.99 , now £7.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 6-in-1 Multi USB Charger Cable has had its price dropped by 28% - this handy little extra has USB-C, Micro USB and a lightning connector.