Keep calm and stay charged with these Prime Day portable power station deals

Looking to keep your devices powered on the go but don't want to break the bank? Look no further than the below portable power station deals, collected by T3's outdoor experts.

Brands like Jackery, Anker, and EcoFlow are leading the charge with high-capacity units that ensure your gadgets never run out of juice, whether you're off-grid or facing an unexpected outage. From fast recharging capabilities and multiple output ports to compact designs ideal for travel, these power stations are a must-have.

Explore our top picks and grab these limited-time offers to stay connected and powered up no matter where life takes you. Don’t miss out on these Prime Day steals that combine practicality with cutting-edge technology, ensuring you have power whenever and wherever you need it.

Jackery Explorer 1000 PRO: was £1,099, now £619 at Amazon

The Jackery Explorer 1000 PRO is a versatile portable power station with a 1002Wh capacity and 1000W AC output. It features multiple charging ports, including three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a car outlet. It can be recharged via solar panels, AC, or a car, making it perfect for camping, outdoor activities, and emergency power needs.

Anker 521 Portable Generator: was £189, now £149 at Amazon

With multiple ports, fast recharging, and a durable design, the Anker 521 Portable Generator ensures your devices stay powered wherever you go. Perfect for camping and road trips! It offers a 256Wh capacity, delivering 200W AC output. It features multiple charging options, including two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and a car socket. Its fast recharge capability allows it to be recharged via solar panels, AC, or car in about 1.6 hours.

ECOFLOW RIVER 2: was £209, now £169 at Amazon

The ECOFLOW Portable Power Station features a 288Wh capacity, 600W AC output, and fast recharging via solar or AC. It includes multiple ports (USB-C, USB-A, AC, DC) and an LCD screen for monitoring. Ideal for outdoor adventures and emergency power needs.

BLUETTI EB55 Portable Power Station: was £559, now £349 at Amazon

The BLUETTI EB55 Portable Power Station offers a 537Wh capacity and a 700W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (1400W peak). It features 13 versatile outlets, including 100W USB-C, USB-A, wireless charging, and a car port. With six ways to recharge (AC, solar, car, generator, AC+solar, and dual AC), it's perfect for camping and emergencies. The durable LiFePO4 battery ensures over 2,500 life cycles.