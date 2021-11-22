Kärcher pressure washer price cut down to £58.29 in the Amazon Black Friday sale

Kärcher pressure washers are available for cheap right now in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Kärcher pressure washer Amazon Black Friday sale
(Image credit: Kärcher)
Robert Jones

By Last updated

T3 spends each year testing and rating the best pressure washers, which is why we know that Kärcher makes the quality systems.

Indeed, we rate Kärcher pressure washers so much that they occupy the top four positions in our guide right now. Seriously, no other brand comes close.

Which is why we were very pleased to see that many of Kärcher's best pressure washers are discounted right now in the Black Friday sales.

View all Kärcher pressure washer deals available right now at Amazon

There's discounts available pretty much across the Kärcher pressure washer range, but the price cuts on its more entry level units are what stick out to us here at T3, as they will be perfect for most people's cleaning needs.

These offers are some of the best Black Friday deals available this year in our opinion, and here are T3's curated top picks.

Kärcher K2 Compact Pressure Washer: was £69, now £58.29 at Amazon

Kärcher K2 Compact Pressure Washer: was £69, now £58.29 at Amazon
The compact K2 pressure washer from Kärcher is perfect for cleaning vehicles, like cars and motorbikes, as well as cycles, garden furniture and garage doors. If you want to blast patios then something more powerful would be ideal, but for most washing duties this model is more than enough. Now £58.29 at Amazon.

View Deal
Kärcher K3 Home Pressure Washer: was £139.99, now £89 at Amazon

Kärcher K3 Home Pressure Washer: was £139.99, now £89 at Amazon
A step-up from the K2 above in terms of power and accessories, the Kärcher K3 comes not only with a Vario lancer and Dirt blaster for cleaning delicate surfaces like cars, but also a T 150 Patio Cleaner accessory and 500ml Patio and Deck detergent bottle, too. If you've got a patio then this is a great, affordable pressure washer choice.

View Deal
Kärcher K4 Compact Pressure Washer: was £199.99, now £155.52 at Amazon

Kärcher K4 Compact Pressure Washer: was £199.99, now £155.52 at Amazon
If you're not fussed about cleaning patios or decking, but do have lots of vehicles or exterior elements like windows, doors and fencing that needs washing, then the Kärcher K4 Compact is a great fit. It has a maximum flow rate of 420 l/h and features both a Vario and Dirt blaster lance.

View Deal

If you like the idea of a Kärcher pressure washer but feel you need a more powerful model, then we consider the Kärcher K4 Full Control Home Pressure Washer to be the number one model on the market today.

We gave the K4 a maximum score of 5 stars on review and said that it was "a simply fantastic piece of kit, and ensures you'll never be left wanting in terms of washing needs."

To see today's best price on the Kärcher K4 be sure to check out the below pricing chart.

TOPICS
Deals
Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.