IWC reveals new Portugieser Tourbillon Lewis Hamilton edition

Swiss watchmaker IWC has revealed a new timepiece in collaboration with Lewis Hamilton, called – deep breath, everyone – the Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time Formula One World Champion has had a partnership with IWC for quite some time now, so it’s perhaps no surprise to see a new model named after him. Hamilton fans will also notice how the watch is limited to just 44 examples – the same number used by the Mercedes-AMG driver throughout his racing career.

The watch is a reimagining of one of IWC’s oldest models, the Portugieser. The 43.5mm case is made from platinum houses a striking sunburst teal dial with a diamond set alongside each numerical hour marker. Alternative colours of burgundy, champagne, deep magenta and rich purple were also considered when IWC consulted with Hamilton, says the watchmaker’s chief design officer Christian Knoop. But ultimately Hamilton chose teal – fitting, given the signature Petronas Green highlight colour of the Mercedes-AMG F1 team.

The watch also features a date complication with a dial that sweeps from one to 31 at the nine o’clock position, a second counter above that, and a viewing window showing off the intricate tourbillon movement within.

(Image credit: IWC)

More specifically, the watch is powered by IWC’s own calibre 89900 automatic mechanical movement, featuring 42 jewels, an 18-carat gold oscillating weight and a power reserve of 68 hours. The movement can be viewed through the watch’s sapphire crystal exhibition caseback.

The watch comes fitted to a fabric teal strap and feature’s Hamilton’s brand logo, a winged ‘V’ figure resembling a panther’s eyes, on the dial. An unguarded crown sits at the three o’clock position, flanked by a pair of push buttons for operating the chronograph function.

Speaking to IWC’s own The Journal, Knoop said of working with Hamilton: “The collaboration was a real delight…Lewis actively engages in the design process. It is an honour for us as creators to see someone who is not just choosing something from the options we put in front of him, but who really gets involved in the creative process.

“Lewis is so interested in art and fashion. Time and time again he has demonstrated his genuine enjoyment in creating beautiful timepieces. He is very clear in what he envisions but at the same time a very, very humble personality. He is just a fantastic person to work with.”

Limited to 44 pieces worldwide, the IWC Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph Lewis Hamilton is priced at £143,000.