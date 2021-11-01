It’s Amazon Toy Week! Beat the Black Friday rush with top deals on LEGO, puzzles and games

We’re officially in the lead up to Christmas and if you want to start your Christmas shopping early, Amazon are currently running their Toy Week deals! Amazon Toy Week runs from 1st-7th November and is your chance to get some great early Black Friday deals on toys and games for the kids.

Due to increased demand as we came out of lockdown earlier this year, the US and UK are experiencing some supply chain issues. While there’s no need for panic buying (put the toilet rolls down everyone!), now is a good time to start your Christmas shopping early, whether it’s from deals weeks like this one or in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Make sure they get the toys they want this Christmas by shopping the Amazon Toy Week Sale now! To view all the Toy Week discounts that Amazon has to offer, click the link above. If you want a few ideas on what toys are available for your kids or the whole family, we’ve highlighted the best categories for you to shop from below.

Image Amazon Toy Week LEGO deals

LEGO has always been popular with kids of all ages. Choose from Marvel, Disney, Minecraft, Mario and more, so they can build and play for hours! With a full range of LEGO kits to choose from, check out the Amazon Toy Week deals now. Plus, if you spend over £70, you can also get £10 off on selected LEGOs.

View all LEGO deals

Image Amazon Toy Week Educational Toy deals

Toys and games are a great way for kids to become more interactive, independent and engaged. Amazon Toy Week’s range of educational toys give your children a chance to explore and learn. There’s up to 57% off selected educational toys, including the Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit.

View all Educational Toy deals

Image Amazon Toy Week Nerf deals

Amazon Toy Week has up to 68% off Nerf Blasters and Super Soakers. These toys are fun for the whole family and get everyone involved. A great way to get your kids more active is by injecting some fun into running around, which is where Nerf Guns really come into play!

View all Nerf deals

Image Amazon Toy Week Dolls & Plush Toy deals

Top dolls and plush toys have also received some great price cuts. Brands included in this deal are Sylavian Families, Baby Annabelle, Zoobles, Shimmer and Sparkle and much more.

View all Dolls & Plush Toy deals

Image Amazon Toy Week Board Game deals

If you’re looking for games that will get the whole family involved, there are great deals on Hasbro board games. Monopoly, Risk and Cluedo are up to 58% off so if you’re looking for some games to play this Christmas, you’ll love this money saving deal.

View all Board Game deals

There are many more great toy deals to choose from this Toy Week, including sets and games from Paw Patrol, Harry Potter, Barbie and more. For all the deals and discounts, check out Amazon Toy Week and make this Christmas the best one yet!