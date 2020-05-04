Is McDonald's, Burger King and KFC open today? Opening times, locations, menu and home delivery updates

If you're asking whether McDonald's, Burger King or KFC is open in the UK today then you're in the right place because we have the latest opening and home delivery news right here.

In the UK, McDonald's, Burger King and KFC shut all of their branches when the UK lockdown came into effect on Monday March 23, even though the government did say that restaurant food delivery and takeaway could remain operational.

Since then, the fast food chains have said they are looking at ways to re-open while respecting social distancing guidelines. Now Burger King has opened one branch for drive-through collection with more to follow throughout May, McDonald's has confirmed that it will reopen 15 branches for food delivery across the UK from Wednesday May 13 and KFC has reopened 100 branches across the UK for home delivery. Yes, the Colonel is cooking (a limited menu).

Below we have the latest restaurant opening and home delivery details for McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Pizza Hut, Dominoes and Wagamama in the UK. "Eet smakelijk", as they would say in Holland!

Is McDonald's open today and can I get home delivery?

No. Right now, all UK and Ireland branches of McDonald's are closed. That means that you cannot eat in any McDonald's UK restaurants, you cannot collect from a restaurant or drive-through and you cannot order McDonald's for home delivery from a delivery service such as Just-Eat. But there is good news on the horizon...

You will be able to get your McD's fix soon as McDonald's will be reopening 15 UK branches for food delivery from Wednesday May 13. Branches will initially open for delivery orders only (via Uber Eats and Just-Eat), offering a reduced menu. That reduced McDonald's menu is below and – terrible news! – for now it does NOT include breakfast. McDonald's say it has temporarily dropped breakfast from its menu to reduce the complexities in its kitchens at menu changeover and that as it reopens "we will explore the ways in which to help our employees safely change over menus and we will reintroduce our breakfast menu as soon as we can."

Those 15 branches that are due to open on May 13 will named in the week commencing Monday May 4 and we'll update this article as soon as we know which ones they are.

More branches will then follow as McDonald’s UK Chief Executive Officer Paul Pomroy promises: "Rest assured, we are working hard to reopen more restaurants".

When McDonald's does reopen its restaurants for food ordering and collection, there will be perspex screens at checkouts and social distancing rules in place which will include floor markings.

The reduced McDonald's menu

Mains

Big Mac

Quarter Pounder with Cheese

McChicken Sandwich

Hamburger

Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

Chicken McNuggets

Chicken Selects

20 Chicken McNuggets ShareBox

Filet-o-Fish

Sides

McDonald's Fries

Mozzarella Dippers

Apple & Grape Fruit Bag

Maltesers McFlurry

Smarties McFlurry

Oreo McFlurry

Drinks

Buxton Mineral Water (Still)

Coca-Cola Classic

Diet Coke

Sprite Zero

Fanta Orange

Oasis

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Tropicana Orange Juice

Robinsons Fruit Shoot

Flat White

Tea Regular

Espresso

Latte

Cappuccino

Black Coffee

White Coffee

If you're craving that Big Mac taste in the meantime, WE CAN HELP! First off, you could press your own burgers. McDonald's burgers are 100% beef so that's the only ingredient you need.

Browse burger presses at Amazon so you can get that McDonald's burger texture.

Many of the burger presses above come with discs of waxed paper so you can make your burgers in bulk and store them in the freezer, making future fast food burgers at home even faster.

Next, you don't need us to tell you where to buy minced beef, burger rolls, iceberg lettuce, cheese, onions or gherkins from.

Up your burger game by ordering (uncooked) burgers from Farmison delivered to your home.

Or order minced steak and burgers for delivery from The Great British Meat Co.

But what about the final essential ingredient, the Big Mac sauce? Aldi is stocking a burger sauce called Chunky Burger Sauce which buyers say tastes almost exactly like Big Mac sauce. Happy days! The sauce contains ingredients including mustard, gherkins, onion, sugar, paprika and chilli and costs 75p for a 250ml bottle. It's not available to buy online so you'll need to get a bottle (while stocks last) when you pop into a store to buy essentials.

Alternatively, a Big Mac obsessed work colleague informs me that you can make a fakeaway Big Mac sauce with: 1/3 tomato ketchup, 1/3 mayo and 1/3 old school burger relish.

Browse George Foreman grills on Amazon. (They're not just for burgers)

Prefer to grill outdoors? These are the best barbecues and smokers.

And why not get a hot tub for the garden while you're at it?

Check out the video below by an ex-McDonald's Executive Chef for a step-by-step guide to making a copycat Big Mac at home, including his take on how to make home made Big Mac sauce.

Is Burger King open today and can I get home delivery?

Unlike McDonald's, Burger King restaurants are open – well, one of them, but Burger King says that it will open one of its restaurants in every city by May 31, which will total around 350 restaurants.

Which branch of Burger King is now open? That'll be the Burger King in Havant, Hampshire, which reopened for drive-through orders at midday on April 30. As you can imagine, the queues were massive. The branch is open from midday until 11pm each day and if you don't want to queue you can order food for delivery from Just-Eat or Deliveroo (but just from that one branch for now).

Burger King is serving a scaled back menu which includes the Whopper, the Chicken Royale, and the Bacon Double Cheeseburger.

Burger King is also giving away FREE Burger King Whoppers. To be in with a chance to win one, simply tweet a picture of your worst home cooking attempts @BurgerKingUK with the hashtag #WishItWasAWhopper and Burger King says "we’ll send the worst some vouchers as a treat for when this is all over". Of course, all T3 readers are fantastic in the kitchen, so you'll have to fake a cooking fail, but these are desperate times.

Is KFC open today and can I get home delivery?

KFC restaurants are not currently open to dine in or for collection but lots of its branches are open for home delivery. KFC says that by Monday May 4 it will have reopened 100 of its restaurants in the UK for delivery.

Do note that KFC says it will be be serving a limited menu to help the smaller kitchen teams maintain social distancing.

Search for a KFC that's open for delivery with Deliveroo, Just-Eat, or Uber Eats. If you're not near one of the 100 branches KFC says "never fear – we're working hard to reopen more over the coming weeks".

The following branches of KFC are now open for delivery: Aberdeen – Great North Road, Aldershot, Alperton – Western Avenue, Ashford – Eureka Leisure Park, Ashford – Middlesex, Bentley Bridge – Bentley Bridge Pleasure Park, Birmingham – Martineau Place, Bloxwich – Leamore Lane, Bournemouth – Wimborne Road, Brighton – London Road, Brighton – Western Road, Bristol – Avonmeads Retail Park, Bristol – Shield Retail Park, Broadstairs – Westwood Retail Park, Bury – Moorgate Retail Park, Cardiff – Queen Street, Colindale – The Hyde, Crawley – High Street, Dover – Honey Wood Retail Park, Durham – City Retail Park, Ealing – The Mall, East Kilbride – Kingsgate Retail Park, Edinburgh – South Charlotte Street, Enfield – Coliseum Retail Park, Epsom – High Street, Farnworth – Albert Road, Gillingham – Canterbury Street, Glasgow – Nitshill Road, Glasgow – Great Western Retail Park, Glasgow – Pollockshaw Road, Govan – Helen Street, Great Bridge – Great Bridge Retail Park, Grimsby – Birchin Way, Hammersmith – Kings Street, Hayes End – Uxbridge Road, Heaton Chapel, Ipswich – Cardinal Park, Lancaster – Penny Street, Leicester – Narborough Road, Leyton – High Road, Leyton – Lea Bridge Road, Linwood – Paisley Leisure Park, London – Walworth Road, Manchester Deansgate, Manchester Fort Shopping Park, Manchester Hulme, Mornington Crescent, New Oscott, Newcastle under Lyme – Liverpool Road, Northampton – Alexander Terrace, Northampton – Nene Park Sixfields, Northampton – Towcester Road, Norwich – Mile Cross Lane, Oldbury – Wolverhampton Road, Oxley – Bushbury Lane, Penge – High Street, Plymouth – Mutley Plain, Poole – Ashley Road, Portsmouth, Putney – High Street, Rochdale – Kingsway Retail Park, Romford Gallows – Colchester Road, Scunthorpe – Lakeside Retail Park, Scunthorpe – Lakeside Retail Park, Sheffield – Queens Road, Slough – Farnham Road, South Woodford – George Lane, Southampton – Above Bar Street, Stoke on Trent – Festival Heights, Swindon – Delta Park, Tamworth, Tyburn – Kingsbury Road, Wakefield – Westgate Retail Park, Weymouth – Jubilee Close, Whitechapel – High Street, Wolverhampton – Penn Road Retail Park, Wrexham – St Georges Crescent, Wythenshawe – Rowlands Way.

Is Pizza Hut and Domino's open today?

If pizza is your thing, you'll be pleased to know that both Pizza Hut and Domino's are doing home delivery. Just don't order pineapple on your pizza, you savages. Deliveries are contactless and you will need to pay for your order online.

Order from Pizza Hut for home delivery.

Order from Domino's for home delivery.

Note that collection is NOT available.

Is Wagamama open today?

On April 30 Wagamama began a phased reopening for delivery in the UK. The first branches to open will be Peckham, Hackney, Bow and Leeds.

Order Wagamama for delivery from Deliveroo.

Wagamama says: "We hope to be serving katsu nationwide in the coming months but rollout depends on team and customer feedback and health and safety remains our number one priority."

But what if you are craving katsu curry and you're not in range of a branch that delivers? Good news: Wagamama has released the recipe for its famous katsu curry so you can cook it at home! It's part of an online video series called Wok From Home, where Wagamama executive chef Steve Mangleshot shows you how to make some of the restaurant's most popular dishes. Learn how to make your own Wagamama katsu curry by watching the video below. The ingredients list is below the video.

Wagamama katsu curry ingredients – serves two

The katsu curry sauce

2–3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

2.5cm piece of ginger, peeled + grated

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 heaped tablespoons mild

curry powder

1 tablespoon plain flour

300ml chicken or veg stock

100ml coconut milk

1 teaspoon light soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar, to taste

The dish

120g rice (any rice will do!)

1 quantity katsu curry sauce

2 skinless chicken breasts

50g plain flour

2 eggs, lightly beaten

100g panko breadcrumbs

75ml vegetable oil, for deep-frying

40g mixed salad leaves

If that recipe has whetted your appetite for cooking at home, then check out our guides to the best stuff to cook with...