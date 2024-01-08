Is another Nothing smartwatch in the works?

After earning popularity en masse in the last few years, talk of a Nothing-branded smartwatch captured the industry. That was then satisfied – at least partially – under the CMF by Nothing sub brand.

That was put together to offer ultra-affordable products under the Nothing umbrella. It's an attractive prospect – particularly when core products like the Nothing Ear (2) and the Nothing Phone (2) are already lauded for punching above their price point.

Now, rumours have emerged about another smartwatch from the brand. Those come directly from the top dog – company CEO, Carl Pei, who shared an image on an Instagram story which has stirred some conversation.

The shot shows the three colour variants of the CMF by Nothing Watch Pro, along with the outline of a fourth, with the words "What's Next?". That has caused quite a frenzy among fans of the brand.

Some have speculated that there could be a whole new model joining the range. Whether that was another in the CMF lineup or a full-fat Nothing-branded smartwatch is unclear.

Others have suggested that the post is more likely to allude to a new colour variant for the current iteration. That seems the most likely outcome for my money.

The outline shown is the exact same dimensions as the current model – even the crown sits in the same place. Plus, the image showcases the different colours available on this model. It would be unusual for that to lead on to something entirely unrelated.

Still, there's not really a lot more to go on. Some have suggested that it could launch alongside the Nothing Phone (2a). That's said to be a more affordable Android phone from the brand, and its existence has been confirmed in a regulatory database filing.

Whatever does come next for Nothing and their smartwatch range, we'll have to wait and see. Hopefully, that isn't in the too distant future.