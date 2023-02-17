iPhone users just got a great free smart home upgrade (again)

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When iOS 16 was unveiled, it came with the promise of an enhanced experience for smart home users. The new HomeKit architecture was designed to make it easier than ever for users to connect all of the devices in their home.

But it wasn't meant to be. Issues with the update caused a wealth of problems for users, with devices getting stuck mid update and even disappearing from the Home app altogether. Eventually, the entire thing was pulled while Apple worked on an update.

Now, the update is available again – this time in the iOS 16.4 update. That's according to developers who have installed the beta already, as reported by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab). iPhone users will be able to install the update, which should provide the added HomeKit functionality promised at launch.

The upgrade is still optional, and opting to do so will require all of your devices to be upgraded to the latest firmware. Users who have access to beta versions of Apple's software can opt to install the update and test the features out.

It's a great upgrade for iPhone users with other connected smart home devices. After a rough start, the working update should provide users with all of the functionality promised way back in September.

Assuming the latest version really has fixed all of the issues found in the original, users will benefit from even easier integration and a more seamless smart home experience. We'll be keeping an eye out for updates from those with access in the next few weeks.