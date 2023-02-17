iPhone users just got a great free smart home upgrade (again)

iOS 16.4 is set to reintroduce the HomeKit architecture, which had previously been pulled

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
(Image credit: Apple)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

When iOS 16 was unveiled, it came with the promise of an enhanced experience for smart home users. The new HomeKit architecture was designed to make it easier than ever for users to connect all of the devices in their home.

But it wasn't meant to be. Issues with the update caused a wealth of problems for users, with devices getting stuck mid update and even disappearing from the Home app altogether. Eventually, the entire thing was pulled while Apple worked on an update.

Now, the update is available again – this time in the iOS 16.4 update. That's according to developers who have installed the beta already, as reported by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab). iPhone users will be able to install the update, which should provide the added HomeKit functionality promised at launch.

The upgrade is still optional, and opting to do so will require all of your devices to be upgraded to the latest firmware. Users who have access to beta versions of Apple's software can opt to install the update and test the features out.

It's a great upgrade for iPhone users with other connected smart home devices. After a rough start, the working update should provide users with all of the functionality promised way back in September.

Assuming the latest version really has fixed all of the issues found in the original, users will benefit from even easier integration and a more seamless smart home experience. We'll be keeping an eye out for updates from those with access in the next few weeks.

TOPICS
Phones
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest