iPhone 16 dummies show how all four 2024 iPhones compare

One of the slightly confusing thing about the forthcoming iPhone 16 range is that we're pretty much certain that all four models are coming in different sizes: 6.1 inches, 6.3 inches, 6.7 inches and 6.9 inches. And new images showing dummy units of the entire range make it much easier to see what that actually means in the metal and glass.

We've seen dummy units of the iPhone 16 before, but not ones this good: the iPhone 16 images that leaked earlier this month from the same poster were considerably less detailed. These ones look pretty much indistinguishable from actual production models.

The images, posted to X by Sonny Dickson, show the rear of the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max in a selection of different colours. They also clearly show the differences between the models' camera bumps.

What these new iPhone 16 images tell us

The new images show that the four models fall visually into two different categories: ones with a two-lens, pill shaped vertical camera bump and ones with the larger, square-ish three-lens bump. In the first camp are the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus, and in the second you have the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and the 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max.

As good as the images are, it's a shame we can't also see the fronts: the bezels on the Pro and Pro Max models are believed to be thinner than the current models and thinner than those on the standard and Plus models too.

Dickson's previous photos of dummy models may not have been as detailed, but they did show us the sides so we could see the changes to buttons and their placements: all four featured the much-rumoured new Capture button, which is situated just below the sleep/wake button when the phone is held in portrait mode and which is designed to work like a camera's shutter button.

The previous dummy photos also showed the programmable Action button, which has previously only been available on the iPhone 15 Pro. That sits on the other edge of the iPhone, just above the volume controls.