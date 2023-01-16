iPhone 15 pricing leak suggests a $300 gap between Pro and non-Pro models

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Another day, another leak about the upcoming iPhone 15 range. You'd be forgiven for thinking we were just weeks away from Apple unveiling their new line-up – as it is, we're still expecting it around September, as per Apple's usual release schedule.

That hasn't stopped a constant flow of rumours about the range though. Many are getting excited by what looks like the most significant update to the iPhone range in years, with suggestions of everything from a titanium frame to a new 3nm processor set to debut.

Now, according to the latest report from Forbes (opens in new tab), some of these rumours have gained extra credence from a cryptic source on Weibo (opens in new tab). Gordon Kelly, who authored the report for Forbes, doesn't state who the Weibo source is, but says, "my sources have given me a good idea of the leaker’s identity, and the information should be taken seriously."

So what did the leaker reveal? Not much we didn't already know. The standard and Plus variants of the iPhone 15 are once again said to be adopting the Dynamic Island and the triple-camera array. That's a big deal – that camera setup has previously been exclusive to more high-end models like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Perhaps more noteworthy is the rumoured price hike coming to the range. According to Kelly, there could well be a $300 gulf between similarly sized models in the iPhone 15 line-up. He suggests that the vanilla model would start at $799, with the Pro model starting at $1,099, while the larger 6.7-inch models would see the Plus start at $899 and the iPhone 15 Ultra at $1,199.

If true, it could have a significant impact on purchasing habits. Currently, most people either buy the standard variant, or the premium variant of a device. Models that sit in the middle pick up some traffic, but often not as high. Widening the price gap between the middle models is seen by many as Apple's attempt to change this.

And I think it might work. Based on the rumours we've heard, I think the iPhone 15 Plus will prove insanely popular. It would be effectively the same handset we currently see sat atop the iPhone 14 range – with a $200 price drop. Similarly, I can't see many plumping for the Pro variant at that price. With the Ultra just $100 more expensive, it's going to have a really tough time.