iPhone 15 is getting a superb upgrade photographers will love

We may have only recently been introduced to the iPhone 14 range, but that hasn't stopped the flow of rumours about the next generation iPhone 15 from coming out thick and fast.

Already, we've reported on rumours of a total redesign and a titanium frame, a speed upgrade thanks to a Thunderbolt port for charging and data transfer, and Dynamic Island coming to all models.

Now, another spec sheet boost has been confirmed by Nikkei (opens in new tab). According to the Asian publication, Sony will supply its latest state-of-the-art camera sensors for the iPhone 15, marking a substantial upgrade for its image-capturing chops.

According to the report, the new sensor "roughly doubles the saturation" for each pixel. This means more light capture and better resistance to underexposure and overexposure. They say, for example, the sensor should be more than capable of clearly photographing a face, even against a strong backlight.

It's a welcome upgrade for the iPhone. While it's never been a slouch in the camera department, recent comparisons from Ice Universe on Twitter found a number of phones with a better camera than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Specifically, devices like the Vivo X90 Pro+ have shown just how far phone cameras have progressed, with crisp, detailed images shooting in the day or at night. In order for the iPhone, as well as other flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, to keep their moniker as premium smartphones, they need to be able to keep up.

And keep up it shall. If everything we've heard about the iPhone 15 comes to fruition, were in for a real treat.

There is no confirmation of which models will get this upgraded sensor. While it could happen across the board, Apple tend to adopt a tiered approach, with the vanilla model and the iPhone 14 Plus having a more modest feature set than the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

I hope we do see this upgrade across the entire line, though. The vanilla iPhone 14 was hindered by a spec sheet that was very similar to the iPhone 13, and I'd like to see that trend reversed with a big upgrade next time out.