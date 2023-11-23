iPhone 15 Black Friday deal – snag a whopping 250GB of data!

While you'll find Black Friday deals on just about anything these days, a great bargain on the best phones on the market is what it's all about. Those kinds of deals are what made Black Friday in the early years – and I've found a deal to make Black Friday great again!

It sees a staggering deal on the newest iPhone 15 model. You can snag the handset with a ludicrous 250GB of data for just £29.99 per month at Mobiles.co.uk.

iPhone 15 with 250GB of data: £29.99 at Mobiles.co.uk

Snag a brand new iPhone 15 with 250GB of data for just £29.99 per month at Mobiles.co.uk! You'll also have to pay £129 upfront, but that snags you more data than you'll probably know what to do with!

That's a cracking deal for the new iPhone. It's on the ID Mobile network, too. That might not be a familiar name to everyone, but I can personally attest to their quality. I've been using the network for about five years now, and have had a great experience.

Then there's the handset itself. This generation marks arguably the biggest change to the iPhone in recent years. You'll get a redesigned chassis with curved edges for a nicer feel in the hand, the iconic Dynamic Island, and the A16 Bionic processor for snappy performance.

The camera was also given a boost this year, with an effective 2x telephoto enabled by a quad-bayer sensor on the main camera. That makes the two-sensor array much more usable, fixing one of the biggest gripes with the vanilla model.

In total, with the upfront cost and 24 months of the £29.99 monthly payment, this package will set you back £849. That's only £50 more than the base cost for the device, representing almighty value. In effect, you pay for the device over 24 months interest free, and only pay £50 for a whopping 6TB of data!