iPhone 14 users just got a great reparability upgrade

Right to repair is the talk of the tech world right now. After the EU published guidance for new legislation, electronics manufacturers have to make it possible for their devices to be easy to repair.

Several companies have been pro-active on this. Just yesterday, Samsung announced plans to bring their Self-Repair program to the UK. And, previously, Apple's Self-Service Repair program launched in a host of European countries, too.

Apple's program offered users of older devices the opportunity to fix their handsets. However, their newer devices – like the iPhone 14 – were notably absent. That's no longer the case.

From now, the iPhone 14 joins the range of devices on offer. The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is also added, as well as MacBook Pro models powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

You'll be able to swap out a host of parts. You can change the back glass, the battery, the bottom speaker, the camera, the display, the SIM tray, the Taptic engine, the top speaker, and the TrueDepth camera. Those last two are new to the service. Users of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 will be able to upgrade those, too.

At the time of writing, all of that new goodness is already live on the Self-Service Repair website. That means users can already jump into making those changes. The updates are available in a host of territories, including the USA, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

That's a great upgrade for users. Having the opportunity to repair the device should make it easier than ever to keep it for a longer period of time. That's better for the planet, ensuring less waste comes from the device. It could also be better for your wallet, as you can keep the device for longer without needing to upgrade.

Apple's service does require you to may a little extra to rent the appropriate tools. You'll pay just over £50 in the UK for a weeks rental. Be aware, though, that a charge will also be made on your card to cover any missing or damaged tools. That will come off if everything is returned on time and undamaged.