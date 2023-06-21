Samsung follows Apple in allowing you to repair your own devices

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A few months ago, the European Commission outlined plans to enable a Right To Repair across electronic goods. The proposal is intended to make it easier for users to fix broken tech, rather than simply buying new. They claim it could save over 260 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Now, users of Samsung phones will be able to utilise this. The company have announced an expansion of its Self-Repair program, to now include users in the UK.

Users of the Samsung Galaxy S20, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be able to utilise the service. You'll be able to replace the phone screen, the back glass and the charging port.

Plus, if you've got a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro or a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, you'll have access to seven parts for repair. That includes the front and rear case, the display, the battery, the touchpad, the power key including the fingerprint reader, and the rubber feet.

What's more, Samsung will allow customers to retain all of the tools. That means you'll have the right kit on hand if you need to make further repairs in the future. That's a brilliant level of service.

Earlier this year, Apple launched their own version of this, called Apple Self-Service. That allows users to fix faulty parts on a selection of iPhones and MacBooks. They don't allow users to retain the tools, though, charging over £50 for a week of rental and installing a hefty charge on your payment card to cover missing or broken kit.

By comparison, Samsung's method is much more appealing. Users don't have to fret over a significant charge if they're deemed to have broken a tool, and will have the right ones available for future use.

It's a great service. Having the power to refurbish your device rather than replacing it is a great option. Not only is it better for the planet, it could save you money, extending the amount of time you use a device before it has to be upgraded.

The Self Repair Service is set to launch at the end of this month. Users will be able to get more information on the Samsung website from then.