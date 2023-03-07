iPhone 14 and 14 Plus now come in a new colour

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple has launched a new colour for its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus phones. The new yellow finish is a bright, almost banana, yellow – or so it seems from the press pictures. This really stands out among the other five colours, which, aside from the red, are pretty muted.

The colour is available for both the regular iPhone 14 and the larger iPhone 14 Plus. However, there is no new option for the iPhone 14 Pro or larger iPhone 14 Pro Max. The yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available to preorder from Friday 10th March from the Apple website and are priced identically to the other colours – that's starting from £849 / $799 for the 14 and £949 / $899 for the 14 Plus.

In addition to the new colour, there are four new silicon cases, finished in Olive (green), Sky (blue), Iris (purple) and Yellow. These are priced at the regular £49 / $49.

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 14 is an impressive device, with a 6.1-inch display, which for many is an ideal size. While it doesn't offer the ProMotion display or Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro models, it does feature the Emergency SOS satellite service, crash detection and action mode video stabilisation.

The larger iPhone 14 Plus benefits from a larger 6.7-inch screen and a longer battery life of up to 26 hours video playback and 100 hours audio playback.