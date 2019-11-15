iPhone 12 could have FOUR cameras as new leak shows Apple's Huawei P40 beating redesign

Rumour has it Apple's next flagship will be the most dramatic iPhone redesign in years

iPhone 12 concept
(Image credit: PhoneArena)

By

Now the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have been given room to breathe, the speculation around the iPhone 12 is beginning to ramp up. Apple has always excelled at giving iPhone users what they want, and these new concepts, based on rumours from the Apple camp, show a new technology said to debut on the handset that could beat out its competitors, the Samsung Galaxy S11 and Huawei P40 Pro, in the camera stakes.

According to news outlet PhoneArena, Apple is said to operate on a "three-year product refresh cycle" in which a concept is introduced and polished for three years, before the next radical change is introduced. According to Apple analyst and top leakster Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's new concept for the iPhone 12, the start of another three-year cycle, is said to include an additional "time of flight" (or TOF) camera lens.

The TOF lens incorporates 3D-depth range scanning technology, and is said to be able to measure depth much more accurately than a regular camera. This is not only good for portraits and shots meant to highlight "deep" photos, but it's also great for augmented reality uses like Pokémon Go

Whether this would make for a fourth lens, as pictured, to be added to the rear of the phone in the same style as the iPhone 11 Pro remains to be seen. PhoneArena has mocked up what this phone would look like, with a symmetrical quad-camera setup.

iPhone 12

(Image credit: PhoneArena)

Other rumours claim the iPhone 12 will retain a small notch for the selfie camera, resisting the temptation to go full-screen with as few bezels as possible, and even debut new phone sizes. However, whether these concepts are accurate remains to be seen: we'll know more as the leaks increase as we get closer to the 2020 reveal. 

Liked this?

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.