iPad Pro Black Friday deals: save up to £100 at Amazon UK!

The latest Black Friday iPad Pro deals have dropped and they’re great news for anyone wanting the new iPad Pro: there are offers on both sizes among the best Amazon Black Friday deals, with up to £100 off (depending on the model)!

• See iPad Pro 11-inch prices – from £706.70

• See iPad Pro 12.9-inch prices – from £912.50

The iPad Pro is a fantastic tablet, offering more power than a laptop, a gorgeous professional-level screen with 120Hz support, loads of battery life and a thin and light design.

iPad Pro runs Apple's iPadOS 14, a new version of iOS that includes loads of fantastic productivity-boosting, tablet-specific features, like improved multi-tasking for whizzing around different workflows, redesigned widgets, Mac-like search, and support for Apple's Pencil and Magic Keyboard (both sold separately).

For many people, it's not inconceivable that an iPad could replace their laptop when using a keyboard; if your main tasks revolve around text editing, or moderate photo and video editing, then it's well worth giving the iPad Pro a shot. With a huge, beautiful display on both models, there's plenty of room for whatever you want to do.

New Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 128GB

The smaller iPad Pro is no less powerful, but with good discounts an all sizes, with or without 4G, you can save enough money to make getting the Apple Pencil 2 a lot cheaper.

New Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1TBGB | The biggest discounts here are for the 1TB model but there are handsome discounts on all iPad Pros from the 128GB onwards, and there's money off the WiFi+Cellular model too. This is a really tempting deal for power users who need a big screen with equally big performance.

Why would you buy an iPad Pro over an iPad Air? The iPad Pro is still faster than the Air, the screen is 100 nits brighter (and you have the option of the bigger version), and it has ProMotion technology that the Air lacks. This is an adjustable refresh rate that makes scrolling smoother and makes the Apple Pencil feel more responsive. It also has Face ID instead of Touch ID.

The Pro has more storage and more speakers – its four-speaker setup is surprisingly loud for such a thin device – and the Pro has True Tone flash and a LIDAR sensor for 3D scanning; its FaceTime camera offers portrait mode and Animoji, although we’re not sure that last one is a must-have for power users.

