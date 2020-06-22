iOS 14 at WWDC: What we can expect from Apple's new iPhone operating system update

Apple's WWDC 2020 keynote kicks off tonight at 10am PDT/ 1pm EDT/ 6pm BST/ 7pm CEST and will see the tech giant delve into iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and a new version of macOS, as well as new hardware.

The new software features will be revealed at the briefing, and we expect them to roll in September, as usual, so if you have an iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone SE, iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 5, MacBook Air, or any other Apple device, you should tune in to check out what you have to look forward to with the annual operating system revamp. Find out how to watch the Apple WWDC live stream right here.

In the meantime, we've gathered up all of the iOS 14 rumours and tidbits that have been floating around so far to get a better picture of what's in store when the software update drops later this year.

Historically, after Apple has announced its new OS, it's followed by a developer beta, and then a public beta a couple of months later, with the official release usually falling at the end of September.

If Apple sticks to this format, and hasn't had any production delays for its upcoming hardware, we can't see it deviating from this established schedule, so mark your calendars!

iOS 14: Compatible phones

What phones will iOS 14 work with? The new iOS is rumoured to be compatible with loads of Apple's older devices, from the iPhone 6s onward, as well as the 7th gen iPod touch – it's thought that if your phone can run iOS 13, it'll run iOS 14 too.

The home screen in iOS 14 is getting an overhaul if the rumours are to be believed. Usually displaying installed apps in a grid format, iOS 14 will reportedly let users rejig the view them as a list – similar to the Apple Watch's format. The main difference is that rather than just limiting users to viewing the list in alphabetical order, they can be filtered using additional categories such as 'Most Used', or based on those with unread notifications.

Widgets could also be coming to the home screen according to early code for iOS 14. In the current iOS, widgets are constricted to a dedicated screen, but the update could see widgets being able to be moved around willy nilly.

iOS 14: New Apps

Fitness app



Apple is rumoured to be working on a fitness app for iOS 14 that will work with the iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. As well as being able to download workout videos, the app will guide users through the workouts – which include running, cycling, swimming, strength training, yoga, dance, core training and more. It will also track user progress.

The app could be free, or we could see Apple charge a subscription fee, or introduce a paywall in a similar vein to the one it uses with Apple News Plus.

We're also expecting the equivalent of the watchOS 7 Kids Mode update in iOS 14, that will track movement time rather than calories burned.



Augmented Reality app



The AR app looks like it will offer users information on in-store products so they don't have to search for details online. Integration with Apple and Starbucks have been referenced so far, while there could also be location-based experiences.



CarKey



Discovered in the beta version of iOS 13.4 for developers, this app will allow users to unlock their car with their iPhone or Apple watch – as long as it has NFC capabilities. Otherwise you can try your luck at jamming your phone into the lock, but you won't get very far. BMW is rumoured to be on of the first partners for this feature. What's even more handy is the sharing feature that will lets users allow access to friends and family – essentially giving them a digital key to their car.

Messages



Apple has reportedly been testing a range of new features for iMessages that could go live in iOS 14. One is an '@' mention system similar to the one WhatsApp and Slack use, allowing users to tag specific contacts in groups. An obvious benefit of this is that the group chat can be muted but users can still receive notifications if they're tagged directly, so they don't miss out on any important messages.

Another feature is the ability to retract a message, with both the sender and recipient being able to see that a message has been retracted, but not what the message said. We don't know if there will a limited window of time for the retraction, but a similar feature in WhatsApp allows users to delete a sent message for both parties, but only for a short amount of time after being sent.

iOS 14 could also being a typing indicator to group messages, so that everyone can see who is furiously typing away in the chat. Users will also be able to mark the last message in a conversation as unread after they've already opened it, which is helpful if you're busy and don't have time to respond immediately.

New emoji are set to be on the way along, with tweaks to Animojis and Memojis.



Default apps



Like most smartphone manufacturers, Apple has always made its own preinstalled apps the default for users, but that starchy attitude is reported to be doing a 180 in iOS 14. Instead of defaulting to Apple's apps, users will be able to select third-party apps instead like Spotify rather than Apple Music, or Chrome instead of Safari.



Safari



Speaking of Safari, the iOS 14 version could have translation features on par with Google Chrome, which can translate entire web pages without the need for a third-party app and even if you're not connected to the internet at the time.



Accessibility



Some really useful updates have been rumoured for iOS 14 that we hope to see announced later, including a feature that can recognise sounds like a ringing alarm, or baby crying and translate that into haptic feedback for users with hearing loss. For those with mild hearing loss, Audio Accommodations could offer improved audio tuning of AirPods or EarPods.

Tune into Apple's WWDC 2020 keynote tonight to see which - if any - of these rumours turn out to be accurate, and which missed the mark.