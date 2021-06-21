Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker gets £40 Amazon Prime Day markdown

Kitchen tech gurus can begin to dine out on heaps of great savings now that the best Prime Day deals are beginning to land. And chief amongst these shiny new deals to catch our eye is the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker, which you can today bag for just £49.99 thanks to a tasty Amazon Prime day price cut.
The Instant Pot Duo 7 in 1 is the must-have cooking tool for anyone looking to finesse their meal plans. It's a pressure cooker, steamer, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker and will have you sautéing seafood like a pro in next to no time at all. And that's not all: the Instant Pot Duo looks silky sleek, making it a cool new entry to your gadget-friendly kitchen with its delicious food to match.
Stovetop pressure cookers of old can't touch the multifunctional credentials of the Instant Pot Duo, and it'll have you cooking your meals not only faster, but with much greater efficiency than traditional pressure cookers. Okay, we're probably right in saying that you won't use all seven of the cooker's appliances, but it's certainly nice to know that you have a variety of cooking methods at your disposal, even if yogurt making isn't top of your kitchen to-do list.
This essential kitchen gadget is now just £49.99, which means you can save £40 thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:
Instant Pot Duo 7 in 1 Pressure Cooker | Was: £49.99 | Now: £49.99 | Saving: £40.00
No one does it better than the Instant Pot Duo 7 in 1 Pressure Cooker. It's a pressure cooker, steamer, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker and will have your sautéing seafood like a pro in next to no time at all. And it doesn't stop there: the Instant Pot Duo looks silky sleek, making it a cool new entry to your gadget-friendly kitchen with its delicious food to match. Right now it is an enticingly good £40 off, which means you can now nab the device for 44% off its regular price thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal.View Deal
To compare Amazon's deal price on the Instant Pot Duo 7 in 1 to other retailers be sure to consult the pricing chart below, which pulls through today's very best prices from retailers across the UK.
