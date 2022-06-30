I'm a smart home expert, and this Arlo Pro 3 early Amazon Prime Day deal is ace

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals are already dropping in the run-up to the super sale, and one of the biggest discounts I've seen so far is on the T3 Award winning Arlo Pro 3 smart home camera system.

That's because the Arlo Pro 3 has been reduced at Amazon by 55% right now, cutting its price more than half.

I curate our smart home buying guides here at T3 and consider myself just a little bit expert in smart home security cameras as a result. And, let me tell you, Arlo is one of the best security camera makers in the world right now and the Pro 3 is one of the best camera systems in its range.

The Arlo Pro 3 is so good as it delivers 2K resolution video, a wide 160 degree viewing angle, colour night vision, an integrated spotlight, long-lasting rechargeable batteries and a stylish, modern design with weather resistant casing.

This discount is on the 2-camera kit, which I think is the sweet spot for most people, but there is also price cuts on the 1 and 3 camera kits, too.

A better-than-half-price saving of 55% means the excellent Arlo Pro 3 smart home security camera two-pack kit is now available for £244.99 at Amazon. This camera system is a T3 Award winner, and delivers top image quality, useful smart features and and easy, wire-free setup. Perfect for protecting your home.

In our Arlo Pro 3 review T3 described the system as "the Iron Man of smart security, offering powerful technical capabilities in a slick package that makes it largely easy to unleash that power".

We praised the Arlo Pro 3's "excellent image quality", "flexible control options", "smart useful features" and also just how "easy to set up" it is, being wire free. That last bit is key as it doesn't mean you need an electrician to get it up and running.

The Arlo Pro 3 was so well reviewed it went on to win the Best Smart Security award at the T3 Awards.

This is why I find it very easy to recommend this early Prime Day deal – it offers a top-class smart home security camera system at a very appealing price point.

To check out even more great smart home cameras be sure to check out T3's best security cameras buying guide.