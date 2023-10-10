I'm a deal expert and these are the 57 best Prime Day deals you can shop right now

If you're looking to save money this year there are lots of sales events worth targeting, and Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is one of them. This second Prime Day event is up there with the best of them and has some big discounts this year.
The number of deals on Amazon right now can actually be a little overwhelming. Unless you know what you're looking for, it can be tricky to know where to start. Luckily though, we've done the hard work for you.
Below you'll find all of the best deals and discounts available right now in the sale. We've divided these by product type and included our current top five deals at the top, if you need a little more inspiration.
This list will be updated over the next two days, as items go out of stock, prices change or new deals emerge.
Prime Day deals – our top 5
Prime Day TV deals
- Amazon Fire TV Omni 55-inch: was £749, now £449.99
- LG C3 OLED 65-inch: was £2,899, now £1689
- LG UR80 75-inch 4K smart TV: now £899 (was £1199.99)
- LG C2 OLED 43-inch: was £1399 now £999
- LG LED UQ75 43-inch 4K Smart TV: was £479 now £323 at Amazon
- LG OLED A2 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was £1699 now £799 at Amazon
- Panasonic TX-65MX610B: was £699.99, now £499.99 at Amazon
- Hisense A6 43" Smart TV: was £429 now £249 at Amazon
- HiSense 55A6BGTUK 55-inch: was £549 now £329 at Amazon
- Hisense A6 55-inch 4K TV: was £549, now £329 at Amazon.co.uk
- Samsung S90C: was £2,799, now £1,649 at Amazon
- Samsung 55-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K: was £1,599 now £969.99
- Samsung BU8000 55 inch: was £729 now £579 at Amazon
- Toshiba UF3D 65-inch Smart Fire TV: was £549 now £426 at Amazon
Prime Day Laptop Deals
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3: was £329 now £189 at Amazon
- Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip 13-inch: was £999 now £848
- Dell XPS 13 Plus: was £1,619 now £999 on Amazon
- Acer Chromebook Vero 514: was £699 now £529 at Amazon
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch: was £1799 now £1184.99
- Asus Vivobook 16X: was £849.99 now £699 at Amazon
- MSI Summit 13-inch laptop: was £1549 now £778.05
- ASUS ZenBook Flip OLED UX363EA: was £1299 now £949.99 at Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gaming Laptop: was £999 now £786.59 at Amazon
- HP 15s-fq2016sa: was £539 now £484 at Amazon
Prime Day headphones and earbuds deals
- Bose QC Earbuds 2: was £279.95 now £199 at Amazon
- Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £51.95 at Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £224.95 at Amazon
- Nothing Ear (Stick): was £99 now £69.99 at Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones: was £319 now £199 at Amazon
- Technics EAH-AZ60E-K Wireless Earbuds: was £199 now £139.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was £179 now £67.29 at Amazon
- LG Tone Free Fit UTF8: was £179 now £126.24 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max: was £549 now £499 at Amazon
- Beats Solo3: was £199 now £139.99 at Amazon
Prime Day Gaming deals
- Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 (Core Edition): was £114 now £98 at Amazon
- WD_Black SN850 for PS5: was £179.99, now £89.99 at Amazon.co.uk
Prime Day Beauty and Grooming deals
- Remington D3190 Ionic Conditioning Hair Dryer: was £51.99, now £23.23
- Philips Series 3000 Wet or Dry Men's Electric Shaver: was £140.00, now £68.97
- Philips Lumea IPL Hair Removal 7000 Series: was £389.99, now £289.99
- Philips Shaver Series 7000 Dry and Wet Electric Shaver: was £319.99, now £147.99
- Philips NT3650/16 Nose Trimmer: was £16.99, now £13.99
- ghd Helios Hair Dryer: was £199.00, now £179.00
- Braun Series 8 Electric Shaver: was £459.99, now £318.62
- BaByliss Titanium Brilliance Waves Wand: was £48.99, now £32.99
- Panasonic ER-CKL2 Multishape Trimmer Kit: was £119.99, now £79.99
Prime Day Outdoor and Garden deals
- LSRL 2500W Garden Shredder: was £159.99, now £135.99
- MasterCanopy Durable Ez Pop-up Gazebo with Sidewall: was £189.99, now £123.99
- Bamse Mini 6 Inch Cordless Chainsaw: was £89.97, now £69.99
- 20M Outdoor Extension Lead Cable Reel: was £44.99, now £35.99
- JEMULICE Electric Hand Warmers Heating Gloves: was £59.99, now £35.99
- FADAKWALT 12V Cordless Drill Driver: was £29.99, now £19.99
- DOVAMAN ROS01A Orbital Sander: was £39.97, now £29.58