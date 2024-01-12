IKEA home gym collection blends in perfectly with the rest of your furniture

When looking for new home gym equipment, IKEA is probably the last place that crosses your mind. After all, it’s the one-stop-shop for home furnishings and tasty Swedish snacks. But this has all changed, as the retailer has launched its first ever home training collection – DAJLIEN – filled with training equipment and accessories that will blend seamlessly into your home, and some look pretty decent.

The limited edition collection is made up of 19 products in total, including a weight bench to recovery and stress relief products, all of which can either double up as pieces of furniture or look good enough to have on display around your home. As it's IKEA, everything is affordable, with prices starting from as little as £5 and the most expensive product in the collection retailing at £100 (the weight bench).

"We have designed a collection that helps bridge the gap between home and active life, that recognizes that training can take many shapes and forms and that you don’t need a lot of space to do a simple workout”, says Akanksha Deo, Designer at IKEA of Sweden.

Check out some of our favourite picks from the collection below!

1. DAJLIEN bench

(Image credit: IKEA)

The DAJLIEN weight bench also doubles up as a coffee table – genius! The top of the bench is reversible – one side is a soft pad, perfect for doing your exercises on – while the other side has a bamboo finish to match with the rest of the bench. Inside there’s plenty of storage space too for keeping a small pair of dumbbells, resistance bands or whatever you choose to workout with.

2. Dajlien training weights

(Image credit: IKEA)

Not only do the DAJLIEN training weights look good enough to be left out on the side, but they'll barely take up any room either. Their shape also distributes their weight evenly and makes them a lot easier to hold.

3. DAJLIEN step-up board

(Image credit: IKEA)

The DAJLIEN step-up board can be used for a variety of exercises: split squats, step-ups, tricep dips, we could go on. But, when not in use, it would also be a very handy tool to use around the house for reaching high cupboards and it would make a very good laptop stand.

4. DAJLIEN 4-piece exercise set

(Image credit: IKEA)

Recovery is a must and the DAJLIEN 4-piece exercise set has the tools to help you. Inside the mesh bag you'll find a massage ball, so you can ease out any knots, two knee pads for any floor-based mobility exercises and a yoga strap.

5. DAJLIEN Portable bluetooth speaker

(Image credit: IKEA)

It may not be a piece of exercise equipment, but music is a must for any workout. The DAJLIEN Portable Bluetooth speaker is available in four different colours and is even waterproof. To top it off, it's an absolute bargain retailing at £10.

The DAJLIEN collection is limited edition and will be available to purchase for the next 6 months.