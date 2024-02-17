IKEA's air quality sensor alerts you to pollutants in your home, and it's only £35

If you've had a peruse of my smart home IKEA picks for February, you would have come across the VINDSTYRKA air quality sensor. I included it for a multitude of reasons, but it mostly comes down to what this device does for such a little price. A lot of air quality sensors come inbuilt with the best air purifiers, meaning the cost of such an appliance can enter the big bucks. IKEA has specifically worked against this, manufacturing the VINDSTYRKA to keep the price down whilst prioritising air quality.

According to a study conducted by WHO, 9 out of 10 people globally breathe polluted air. Indoor air can be just as polluted as outdoor air, yet many underestimate the risk of air pollution in their homes. Keep reading to find out how the VINDSTYRKA air quality sensor could work for your inside space.

As the most harmful pollutants can’t be seen with the naked eye, making sure you know they are there is extremely important. IKEA's VINDSTYRKA air quality sensor features a display that shows PM2.5 levels, humidity, temperature, and TVOC (total volatile organic components).

VINDSTYRKA can either be connected to the IKEA DIRIGERA hub for smart products, makes indoor air quality levels readable in the IKEA Home smart app.

It also also be used in conjunction with the STARKVIND air purifier, which featured in my IKEA smart home picks for November if you want to find out more. Connecting VINDSTYRKA to STARKVIND enables the fan speed to be automatically adjusted in correlation with the amount of PM2.5 in the air, ensuring the air in the home is always as clean as possible. However, the sensor can be used on its own as well, perfect if you have an air purifier from a different brand.

“We want to work for positive change and know that there is no single solution to solve indoor air pollution. We strive to offer a variety of products and smart solutions that increase awareness of indoor air pollution and allow people to make the right changes for a home with cleaner air”, says Henrik Telander, Product owner at IKEA.

